Pratt City Commission considers revitalization options, bids for work at Walter Blake Tennis Complex

Michael Blackford

Pratt Tribune

City tennis court improvements topped the September 20 Pratt City Commission agenda with plans for revitalization considered by commissioners. In regards to the tennis court revitalization project, Larry Eisenhauer, Pratt Recreation Director, presented courtesy bids received for the project in question.

Eisenhauer said that three requests for bids were sent out and only two companies responded. The two bids were significantly different.

"I believe the higher bid is because the company did not really have time or interest in doing the job,” Eisenhauer said.

The scope of the work is to remove and replace two courts and resurface the other eight. The two bid amounts were $179,280 submitted by Multicon and $318,436 submitted by Mid-America Sports Courts.

Eisenhauer said both companies knew they were to bid to specs.

“The new surface should last 12-15 years,” Eisenhauer said.

Leadership from Pratt Community College and Pratt High School has agreed to contribute $3000 per year for up to 10 years to help pay for the project, Eisenhauer said. He shared his vision for additional work after this project would be to include benches for spectators, a concrete apron around the court for persons to have a level surface for camp chairs, sheds large enough for the college and high school to store equipment, and concrete steps to help people get up the hill.

"The money is already in the account to cover the entire project," he said. "The ‘Friends of Rec Fund’ collects funds from hosted tennis tournaments and other fees and donations and will gladly accept funds for future projects. The money received from PCC and PHS would help rebuild this fund."

Mayor Gary Schmidt questioned the ‘courtesy’ bid idea and voted 'no' for now in favor of gathering more information on the bid differences. The Mayor also asked about the specifics of the concrete and the surface material. The other commissioners voted 'yes' and the project passed by majority, with the bid being awarded to Multicon.

In other business, City Attorney Regina Goff, submitted ordinance 2117 to expand hours for alcohol sales to the commission for consideration. Mayor Schmidt and Commissioner Don Peters both expressed concern about opening alcohol sales at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day and Sundays (except Easter, which is a state mandate).

“I can draft an ordinance to look like what you think it should be. It can be more restrictive than the state allows but not less restrictive,” Goff said.

She indicated that after an ordinance is accepted it would be 70 days before it can take effect. The commission tabled the proposal to allow time for more information gathering.

Under the direction of Goff, commissioners also discussed the annexation of several properties in order to clean up the city boundaries. Goff said nine properties are currently under review.

“Two properties have petitioned to be annexed and would not resist but the other seven property owners would likely not be in favor of it,” Goff said.

The problem with a jagged city boundary is for the service providers. If there is a house fire or issue for law enforcement to respond to, who has jurisdiction? One property under consideration is actually surrounded on all four sides by Pratt City limits.

“There are 14 factors that must be considered by the city to annex additional property. It is not something the city can just do for any reason,” Goff said.