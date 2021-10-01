Stafford County senior citizens gather in St. John for annual picnic, social event

Sandy Smith

St. John News

Senior citizens in Stafford County have had many options for social and economic services lately.

On September 25, more than 30 area seniors gathered at the Stafford County Annex in St. John for the Annual Stafford County Senior Picnic, sponsored by the Stafford County Council on Aging. Guests enjoyed dinner, conversation and entertainment by Russ Shelton.

Coming on Monday, Oct. 4, the monthly board meeting for the Sunflower Senior Center will take place at 9 a.m. The Monthly Senior Supper will be that evening at 6 p.m. Those attending are encouraged to bring a casserole, salad or desert to share. At this time, a program is not planned.

Friendship Meals menus, beginning next week are as follows: Thursday, Oct. is liver and onions, mac & cheese, cauliflower and roll; Fri. Oct. 8 is BBQ baked chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas and bread-sticks; Mon. Oct 11 is breaded fish, mashed potato/gravy, corn salad and roll; Tues. October 12 is chicken enchilada casserole, rice and beans; Wednesday, Oct. 13 is sloppy Joe, chips, broccoli and cake. The menu is subject to change due to supply shortages. Call 620-549-3403 to make reservation for a meal.

Daily activities include “Keep It Moving” workout program for seniors on Monday and Thursdays. Witt Center is open for walking every day. Coffee, conversation and snacks are available every morning between 10 and 11 a.m. Friendship Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. In the afternoons, people enjoy playing Rummykub or Card Games. Or if one feels like a challenge, a jig saw puzzle is available.

Toe Nail Care Clinic schedule on October 6 is full. Call The Center (620-549-3403) to schedule an appointment on October 20 with Doris Tompkins, specialist.

Sandyland Shepherd's Center in St. John is also a place for seniors to gather for good times and helpful services. Health equipment such as walk-aid devices, crutches and wheelchairs and more is available on loan from the center. Local news, including broadcasts of local government meetings, originate from SSC TV Channel 3 at the Sandyland Shepherd's Center. To contact the Sandyland Shepherd's Center call (620) 549-6351