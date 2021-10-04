Pratt Community College to hold Athletic Hall of Fame induction for tennis players Saturday

COURTESY OF PRATT COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Pratt Community College will hold an Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the 2021 class at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at the college cafeteria.

Those being inducted are members of the 1959 men’s tennis team, members of the 1961 men’s tennis team and Glenda Swiantek.

The 1959 men’s tennis team was the first National Championship won by any Beaver athletic squad. Members of the team were Tom Brungardt, Larry Rhodes, Ivan Williams, Delbert Bohling and Jerry Hazlett. Brungardt and Rhodes won the national championship in doubles that year. Rhodes placed fourth in singles, giving PCC the title. Individuals had to win the state tournament to qualify for the national meet at that time. The national tournament was held in Rochester, Minnesota. Brungardt and Rhodes will have their own plaque recognizing their national championship.

The Beavers won a national title again in 1961, led by sophomore Terry D. Smith, from Larned. Smith had been the national runner-up in singles his freshman year, and had an undefeated season as a sophomore. Smith defeated fellow team mate Jim Kimberly in the championship match. Richard Green and Jim Kimberly placed third in doubles that year to help win the title. Other members of the team were Tom Jarnagin, Frank Hattabaugh and Bob Brown. The tournament was held in Rochester again.

Glenda Swiantek returned to PCC as a non-traditional student and did well on the women’s tennis team from 1985-87. She played No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles during her career and was named Academic All-American in 1986. Swiantek was very active at PCC in various areas, including student government, Phi Theta Kappa, Who’s Who Among American Junior Colleges, Foster Family Club and as a tutor in English and algebra.

The Hall of Fame members will move to the Walter Blake Tennis Complex to have a reception for family and friends after the luncheon. Those attending may see the newly inducted members and meet members of the 2021-22 Pratt Community College tennis team. This will occur from approximately 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

“I want to first thank our Hall of Fame Committee; Kurt McAfee, Tim Renner, Carmen Forest, Don Schwartz, and Greg Wade, for their careful consideration of a new class,” remarked PCC athletic director Tim Swartzendruber. “I am pleased we will have such a great return of two national title teams. It will be a great event.”