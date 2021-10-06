Stafford County Museum benefits from FCCLA community service effort by local students

Michael Hawthorne

St. John News

On Sept. 29, 14 students from Macksville High School spent the day at the museum applying protective film to windows in the quilt rooms and the museum library. These window coverings will protect the museum's quilts, books, and other artifacts from the sun's harmful UV rays, and will help lower utility bills in summer. The work was supervised by Mrs. Laura Wolff with assistance from two other teachers.

The students who performed this work are part of a group called Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA). FCCLA is a Career and Technical Student Organization that functions as an integral part of the Family and Consumer Sciences education curriculum and operates within the school system.

Since 1945, FCCLA members have been making a difference in families, careers, and communities by addressing important personal, work, and societal issues. Through participation in Competitive Events, becoming involved in community service opportunities, student leadership, and attending leadership conferences, members develop real world skills, explore Career Pathways, and become college- and career-ready.