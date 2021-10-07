Pratt students, staff and supporters celebrate normal 2021 homecoming festivities Friday

Pratt High School students, teachers and supporters enjoyed traditional homecoming events on Friday, October 1 that included the crowning of King Liam Primrose and Queen Addie Hoeme at an early afternoon ceremony.

Earlier concerns about weather and COVID-19 status were laid to rest as line-dancing class competitions indoors and parade floats and band music outdoors filled the afternoon of an Alice-in-Wonderland-themed day of activities for USD 382.

A new parade route took those involved in that endeavor down a path from the parking lot southwest of the ACE building and up Fifth Street to the corner of Jackson and Fifth streets. At that corner, parade entries turned north on Jackson to Second Street, much to the delight of many parked along the street and observers on each side of Jackson.

The Pratt High School and Liberty Middle School marching bands provided spirit-filled music, cheerleading chants echoed over the parade route and individual class floats and extra-curricular groups added to the afternoon excitement.

Homecoming candidates were announced at the 1:30 p.m. ceremony in the PHS gymnasium, then featured in special vehicles during the 3 p.m. parade, and again introduced at the beginning of the 7 p.m. football game between Pratt and Cheney at Zerger Field that evening. Those candidates for 2021 were Addie Hoeme (Queen) and Peyton Koehler, Livia Swift and Liam Primrose (KIng), Lexi Walker and Matthew Shanline. Filling homecoming court roles were Kena Sterling, Carson Hoeme, Alyana Bertram, Dylan Vail, Sadie Green and Ethan Stimatze. Royal pages were Kacin Strong and Dani Thompson.

Despite a Pratt loss to Cheney in the homecoming night football game, spirits were high and participants many in all of the activities throughout the week, from spirit days at school throughout the week that ranged from dress-up as twins, in hats, with school colors and for tea-time to the Saturday night homecoming dance.

A special homecoming dance was held Saturday evening, October 2 at Merchant Park in Pratt to close out homecoming week.