News Briefs: Gather food, go to garage sales, enjoy fall festival, celebrate local scholars

News Briefs for 10-06-21:

Local 4-H club asks for community support in food-gathering project

The Country Trailblazers 4-H Club will be collecting the following food items Sunday, October 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help fill the Pratt County Food Bank for the coming holiday season. Please join in their efforts as they take part in a state-wide 48 Hours of 4-H challenge to make an impact in their local community. Items needed include: stuffing, dry gravy packets, mashed potato packets, canned green beans or corn, canned pumpkin, spice cake mix, cranberry sauce and rolls (pre-baked). Bring these item to the Tractor Supply Store in Pratt at the designated hours on Sunday.

St. John area-wide garage sales this Saturday

St. John will be hosting its 5th annual community wide garage sales on October 9 starting at 8 a.m. Staff at the Ida Long Goodman Memorial Library have created a master garage sale map. Maps will be available in print and online starting October 7. Anyone outside of St. John city limits who wishes to have a garage sale, please call the library for an in-town location. 620-549-3227

The Pratt Public Library's Fall Festival event is October 14

Fall Festival Fundraiser events scheduled for Thursday, October 14 include pie contests, pumpkin decorating, art competitions, festival fun like witch hat toss, sack races, pumpkin bowling, cornhole and much more. To see a full slate of events which start at 10:30 a.m. and run through 7 p.m., with after hours ghost stories around the cauldron taking place from 7:30-8:30 p.m., go to the Pratt Public Library on Facebook.

K-State Alumni Club awards scholarships to students in the South Central Kansas area

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Eight area students have been awarded scholarships to Kansas State University for the 2021-2022 school year totaling $3,800. The scholarships were awarded by the South Central Kansas K-State Alumni Club, the Col. Gayle Foster Endowed Scholarship Fund and the K-State Alumni Association.

The recipients are Ashton Reh, Greensburg, Kansas; Seth Krehbiel, Kingman, Kansas; Nora Gugelmeyer, Kiowa, Kansas; Keaton Wiske, Medicine Lodge, Kansas; Kash Liddeke and Avery Rosenhagen, Norwich, Kansas; and Colby Barradas and Adrien McFarland, Pratt, Kansas.

“We are so pleased to congratulate these outstanding students,” said Amy Button Renz, president and CEO of the K-State Alumni Association. “The Alumni Association board of directors is committed to helping prospective students attend K-State. We greatly appreciate local alumni and friends who have helped make these awards possible through their loyal support.”

There are more than 1,413 K-State alumni and friends in Barber, Harper, Kingman, Kiowa and Pratt counties.

The Alumni Association annually awards approximately $500,000 in student scholarships with funding provided by local K-State alumni and friends and Alumni Association programming.