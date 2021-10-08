State Governor recognizes Fire Prevention Week October 3-9 with safety campaign of education

COURTESY OF THE STATE FIRE MARSHAL

Gov. Laura Kelly recently announced that Oct. 3-9 will be recognized as Fire Prevention Week.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal, Safe Kids Kansas, Kansas State Association of Fire Chiefs, Kansas State Firefighters Association and Fire Marshals Association of Kansas have partnered with the National Fire Protection Association to promote the 2021 Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”

The goal of the campaign is to educate residents about the actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

“What do the sounds mean? Is there a beep or a chirp coming out of your smoke or carbon monoxide alarm? Knowing the difference can save you, your home and your family,” said Cherie Sage of Safe Kids Kansas. “We know that working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms save lives.”

Residential fires killed 13 people and injured 129 people in 2020 in Kansas, and fire departments responded to over 3,000 residential fires. A total of 131 Kansans visited emergency departments in 2019 for carbon monoxide poisoning, according to KDHE Environmental Public Health Tracking.

“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. When an alarm makes noise — a beeping sound or a chirping sound — you should immediately take action.” Doug Jorgensen, State Fire Marshal, said. “Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond. To learn the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box, or search the brand and model online.”

Relevant safety tips are as follows:

A continuous set of three loud beeps — beep, beep, beep — means smoke or fire. Get out, call 911 and stay out.

A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life, and the unit must be replaced.

Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

A continuous set of four loud beeps — beep, beep, beep, beep — means carbon monoxide is present in the home. Go outside, call 911 and stay out.

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing should install a bedside alert device that responds to the sound of the smoke alarms. There are smoke alarms with a strobe light that flashes to give an early warning of the presence of smoke. Learn how to qualify for one of these devices at GetAlarmedKS.org.

Contact a local fire department to find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in Kansa For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit the fire marshal site at firemarshal.ks.gov/197/Fire-Prevention-Week or visit SafeKidsKansas.org.