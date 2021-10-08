Kiowa County High School celebrates 2021 Homecoming with royal recognition at football game

A downtown parade and evening of Friday night lights highlighted 2021 Kiowa County High School homecoming activities on September 10. Connor Pore and Addision Scherer were voted King and Queen royalty, respectively.

The list of candidates included Josh Scott, Mavrick titus, Caydan Pore, Connor Pore, Bo West, Brock Hassiepen, Carson Tyree, Hannah Greenleaf, Addisyn Heinson, Addison Sherer, Carleigh Friesen, Micah Edris, and royal pages Gavin Powell, Jude Lingafelter, Willow Spain, Ember Kregar.