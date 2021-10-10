St. John-Hudson volleyball team wins high voltage matches against the Lady Broncos of Russell

Edward J. Naughton

St. John News

On the evening of September 30, the volleyball flew fast and furious between the home team St. John Lady Tigers and visiting Lady Broncos visiting from Russell during the non-conference match-up. St. John prevailed 2-0 on the night, despite the hard-fought volleys that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Lady Tiger seniors Darby Smith and Payton Meyer were side-by-side for much of the time on the court, minding the net with both precision and ferocity, keeping the attack from the Broncos at bay much of the time. They often frustrated Russell with persistent blocking and even some kill shots to deflate Russell's attempt at a come-from-behind.

St. John senior Kaylynn Claussen defended the net well against Russell's attack when toughness was needed.

Mariah Sanders also played well for The Lady Tigers, digging up returns and keeping the Tigers in play when it really counted as the scores ran close between the teams during both games.

Coach Trish Wade of St. John said she was happy to see that the rotations she put in place worked well against a worthy opponent.

"We had to grind a little bit, but then when we started figuring out our rotations and our substitutions, things started rolling," she said.

Coach Wade also said that with at least five seniors on her team that kind of experience really helps when facing a tough team like Russell.