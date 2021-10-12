Robertson lives the dream as new owner at Hair, Etc. in Pratt

Moving from stylist to business owner has been a smooth transition for Tsaundra Robertson at Hair, Etc. in Pratt and she welcomes new and regular customers to her establishment at 107 S. Parke Street to share in the excitement.

"I've always dreamed of owning my own beauty salon and being my own boss," Robertson said. "I love being able to set my hours. With two little boys, ages 2 years and 8 months, that's a real bonus."

Since taking over the business from Buddy Stephens on August 1, 2021, Robertson has continued to work full time, with special family-time off on Wednesdays. A full staff of five is always available, however, to complete a wide variety of services at Hair, Etc.

Jenna Russell, Amanda Washington, Amy Koler and Stephens, join Robertson in providing hair cuts, color options, perms, eye lash extensions and specialty waxing services.

"Our color services have always been very popular," Robertson said. "And, of course, hair cuts, along with eye leashes bring many in. I've really started doing a lot of balayage (color spread) again lately. That seems to be more of a trend."

Customer Sara Eubank, who was in Friday for lash extensions, said Hair, Etc. was her got to place as she always felt comfortable there.

"I highly recommend this place," Eubank said. "I'm here every two weeks. I love them."

Robertson, who earned her cosmetology license at Red River Technical Center in Oklahoma before moving to Pratt with her husband Auston Robertson about five years ago, said it was always a priority of her to make all people feel welcome in her beauty salon.

"I think we are really welcoming here," she said. "It kind of sets up apart because we welcome walk-ins at all times, and we are here for men, women, children, anyone needing some help in our skill-sets."

Hair, Etc. maintains a Facebook page where customers may make Messenger inquiries, but Robertson encouraged anyone with beauty questions to call or come in any time.

"I like for people to call or come in so we can figure out what they are needing and explain options in person," she said. "It's just better that way."

Robertson, or any of the stylists at Hair, Etc. may be reached by phone at 620- 672-7774. If they are busy, please leave a message and someone will always return the call.