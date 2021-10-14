County commissioners meet with 4-H representatives to proclaim official 4-H Week

Nita Keenan

The Stafford County Board of County Commissioners met in regular session on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in the Commission Room in the Annex. Chairman Grimmett called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. Present: Clayton Grimmett, Todd Wycoff, and Bryce Garner.

Amy Collins, 21 Central Extension District Director, along with three local 4-Hers, Kambry Adams, Cloverleaf 4-H Club, Ian Dunn and Easton Alpers, both members of the Jolly Workers 4-H Club, met with the board to have a proclamation signed for National 4-H week. The proclamation was read aloud and signed by the commission chairman. October 3-9 was proclaimed as National 4-H Week. All area clubs will be promoting 4-H around the county.

Phillip Nusser, Road Supervisor and Emergency Management Director, met with the board to discuss the weather tower which is located in the eastern part of Kiowa County, shared with Comanche, Edwards, Pratt and Kiowa counties. Barber County will perhaps come on board and pay a share as well. Repairs are needed, and a grant is being written to replace the current tower. The grant being applied for is a 75%/25% matching funds. It was the consensus of the board to proceed with the grant along with the other counties.

Commissioner Garner moved and Wycoff seconded to approve the minutes of the September 29 session. Motion carried 3-0.

At the request of Shannon Snyder, Health Director, Commissioner Garner moved and Wycoff seconded to recess to executive session for 30 minutes pursuant to the attorney/client privilege exception. Motion carried 3-0. In at 8:55 a.m., out at 9:25 a.m. Those present: County Commissioners, County Attorney, Health Director, and County Clerk.

Kim Son and LeRoy Lyons, representing “A New Direction”, a 12-step addiction program in Stafford County, met with the board to explain the program and what they offer to citizens of Stafford County who are suffering from addiction. The program is a Christian 12-step spiritual program. The Local Alcohol Fund is available through the county for programs such as this. Mr. Lyons informed the board that the group meets in Hudson, which is a central location, on a weekly basis. Transportation may be an expense, as well as babysitting expenses, if both a mens and womens group can be started. Son outlined the 12-step program. The consensus of the board was to make a distribution to the program once a bank account is set up.

Taylor Cemetery was discussed. The area will be fenced in and sprayed twice a year for weeds. The commissioners will go out and look at the site in the near future to further assess the area.

Accounts payable vouchers and checks were approved and signed from the following funds: General 79,431.21 Road & Bridge 13,999.09 Health 2,062.46 Fire 262.55 Noxious Weed 119.42 Appraiser 316.64 Solid Waste 349.16 EMS 4,444.11 Motor Vehicle 715.66 E-911 3,782.10 PHEP 63.80 CIVUD-19 Grant 1,503.88 Nox Wd Cap Otly 7,489.82 TOTAL: 114,539.90.

Meeting adjourned at 10:25 a.m.