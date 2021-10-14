Sandyland Shepherd's Center: First ever quilt show, sale planned for October 27 in St. John

Join the fun at the Sandyland Shepherd's Center first annual quilt show on October 27 during the October Lunch & Learn session in St. John. The new quilt show will feature a quilt program and related displays at the Stafford County Annex. The doors will open at 11:30 a.m. with several quilt displays and the silent auction for three donated quilts, a queen and two youth/baby quilts.

Those who make quilts or just enjoy quilts are welcome (along with others) to attend the lunch and program and bid on one of these beautiful quilts.

The noon program, “Quilts: Piecing Together History,” will be presented by Marceline Masten, Stafford County Museum quilt project director/curator, and Michael Hathaway, Stafford County Museum director. The museum will share several quilts from its collection for the day.

Don't miss the opportunity to learn more about quilts and how history is represented in these pieces of textile art that have been lovingly pieced together for comfort, as well as artistic pleasure.

For more information or to reserve a spot to display your quilt or your family heirloom quilt, contact Martha Cutright at 620-549-6351. Admission is $5 and includes the displays, program and lunch.