Pratt club embraces international mission to actively make positive changes in society

Lisa Perez Miller

Pratt Tribune

The 2021-2022 new year began for the Rotary Club of Pratt with President Darrell Shumway introducing the Board of Directors, including Jack Galle, Suzan Patton, Robin Waddle, Kent Adams, Dan Gillig, DeWayne Bryan, Lisa Perez-Miller, Dakota Holtgrieve, Donna Meier-Pfeifer, and Darrell Shumway. Committee Chairs were also announced as Brandon Riffey, Membership; Service, Suzan Patton; the Rotary Foundation, Donna Meier-Pfeifer; Social, Jack Galle; New Member Orientation, AC Boland; Public Image, Lisa Perez-Miller.

Led by President Darrell Shumway, the club and its 58 members, are actively embracing Rotary’s vision “together we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change across the globe in our communities and in ourselves.” The first official activity of the year was hosting Miss Kansas 2019 & 2020 Annika Wooton and the 2021 Miss Kansas candidates for a luncheon on July 8 during Miss Kansas competition week. The club sponsors this luncheon annually for the Miss Kansas Organization.

In celebration of International Literacy Day, the Rotary Club of Pratt donated $1,550 to the Pratt Public Library for the purchase of reading materials. In making the presentation, Service Committee Chair Suzan Patton thanked Library Director Eric Killough and staff for promoting literacy in Pratt. Rotary Club member C.L. Meigs and service committee member provided the initial challenge and match incentive for donations received from fellow Rotarians in honor of the library.

Since July 1, 2021, the club has also awarded a “Rotary Club of Pratt Grant” to the Pratt Community Concert Association ($200 award) and the Pratt Health Foundation ($500 and $1,000 awards). In September, the club raised $630 for earthquake victims in Haiti after being challenged by Rotary District 5680 President Fred Heismeyer to help raise much needed emergency funds for Shelter Box, USA to aid the recent earthquake victims. Each member in the district was challenged to donate $10 to Shelter Box, USA to aid their Haiti relief efforts. Visit www.shelterbox.org to learn more about one of Rotary’s International partners.

Local organizations interested in applying for a Rotary Club of Pratt Grant may request a grant application from any club board member. The purpose of the grant is for special projects for the greater Pratt area that relate to community humanitarian, and/or educational initiatives’ which benefit a large number of people.

Rotary brings together a global network of community leaders dedicated to tracking the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members from more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.

To learn more about Rotary, visit www.rotary.org or to become a Rotary Club of Pratt member, Darrell Shumway, Rotary Club of Pratt President, at darrellshumway@cox.net. The club meets weekly on Thursday, 12 noon, at Pratt Community College Riney Student Conference Center.