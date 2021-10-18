Kiowa County Senior Center: Menus shared but food shortage causes expected substitutions

Kari Kyle

Kiowa County Signal

We enjoy sharing our weekly menu from the Kiowa County Senior Center, but please understand that this is always subject to change. We are currently having many shortages on items and thus changes made be made at the last minute. Please note that substitutions may be made daily to any or all menu items.

The Kiowa County Senior Center is looking for a part-time cook. Applicants looking for a rewarding position working approximately 20 hours a week please stop by the senior center at 431 South Main in Greensburg on Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and ask for an application, or email resume to kcseniorcenter@gmail.com or call 620-518-0758 (cell) - Kari Kyle.

This week's menus:

Monday, Oct. 18: Ham w/scalloped potatoes, Green Beans, Dinner Roll, Apricots

Tuesday, Oct. 19: Breaded Chicken Sandwich, Tater-tots, Mixed Veggies, Tropical Fruit

Wednesday, Oct 20: Fish Nuggets, Tri-tater, Broccoli, Dinner Roll, Cookie

Thursday, Oct 21: Biscuit w/sausage Gravy, Hash Browns, Fruit, Vegetable

Friday, Oct 22: Chicken Breast, Dressing, Vegetable, Pineapple Chunks, Dinner Roll