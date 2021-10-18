Kansas gas prices on the rise, higher than a month ago, higher than a year ago

Kansas gas prices have risen 1.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.00/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,329 stations in Kansas. Gas prices in Kansas are 7.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.07/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Kansas is priced at $2.78/g today while the most expensive is $3.46/g, a difference of 68.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.78/g while the highest is $3.46/g, a difference of 68.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30/g today. The national average is up 11.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.15/g higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Kansas and the national average going back ten years:

October 18, 2020: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

October 18, 2019: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

October 18, 2018: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

October 18, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

October 18, 2016: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

October 18, 2015: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

October 18, 2014: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $3.11/g)

October 18, 2013: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

October 18, 2012: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.73/g)

October 18, 2011: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Wichita- $2.98/g, up 0.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.98/g.

Lincoln- $3.15/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.16/g.

Topeka- $2.94/g, up 2.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.92/g.

"The national average closed the week by climbing to yet another fresh seven year high, as the price of oil continues to drag gas prices along for the wild ride, leaving motorists on empty," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With OPEC holding back oil production and strong global oil demand, the situation will no doubt pave the road with even higher gas prices in the weeks ahead. Until several bottlenecks ease, including supply chains and low global inventories of oil, natural gas and coal, we'll be stuck feeling the pinch of rising oil and gasoline prices. The bad news is that for now, all I see is the upward trend at the pump continuing into the weeks ahead with no sign of relief just yet."

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.