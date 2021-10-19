Fall Festival highlights holiday costumes plus fun and games at the Pratt Public Library

It was a fall festival that featured pie-baking contests, tickets for games, creative crafts, holiday-themed snacks, Halloween costumes and much more Thursday at the Pratt Public Library.

The day began with pre-school story time in the morning, included pie contests and pumpkin decorating in the afternoon, and finished off with ghosts stories around the Octoberland fire in the evening.

"We came dressed up in our costumers this morning and just kept them on all day," said Martha Wade. "My grandson and I just had so much fun, coming and going as we needed to rest in between. Our library is such a fun place."

The largest crowds at the library fundraiser came as school let out in the afternoon and children could buy tickets to participate in the many activities offered inside the dark and glowing auditorium at the library (renamed Octoberland for the day), as well as outside of the library in the front and back.

Game time from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. included gunnysack races, cornhole contests, ring toss and something with apples that kept kids busy outside, while inside there were paper and pencil pumpkin face races and a wide-variety of other experiences to take part in. Tickets to participate were $1 and pumpkins for decorating could be had for 5 tickets. Money raised went into the library activity and supplies funds.

"Our Fall Festival was a success! Thank you to everyone who donated, participated in our contests and silent auction, and came out to support us - we appreciate our community so much," said Abigail Skiles, Assistant Children's Librarian at Pratt Public Library.

My 93.1 Radio was on hand to interview different people involved with the event as well as community leaders during the Fall Festival. They were a sponsor for the festival along with the Pratt library.

Contest winners from Fall Festival were Levi Polok for the pie contest, Taylor Walker for the adult art competition and Julia George for the children's art competition. There was no pumpkin competition, just decorating for fun.