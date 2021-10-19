Stafford County Historical Society receives Humanities Kansas SHARP recovery grant

TOPEKA – Humanities Kansas recently awarded a SHARP Recovery Grant in the amount of $3,352.00 to Stafford County Historical & Genealogical Society (SCHGS) in Stafford. Michael Hathaway serves as project director. The SCHGS was formed in 1976. Its mission is to collect, research and preserve the history of the county. The museum is located at 100 N. Main in Stafford and is open from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. weekdays.

The SHARP Recovery Grants support Kansas cultural organizations that provide humanities programming and are facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus. Grants are for general operating support, staff retention, and needed digital and/or operational transitions for cultural work in the post-pandemic era. Humanities Kansas awarded 121 SHARP grants statewide.

“Humanities Kansas is honored to be able to support Kansas cultural organizations as we recover from the impact of COVID-19,” said Julie Mulvihill, Humanities Kansas Executive Director. “This past year has demonstrated that Kansans lean into the humanities during challenging times. Kansas cultural organizations that do work in the humanities provide important social connections and contribute to the economic well-being and strength of our communities.”

Funds have been made available through the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to assist cultural institutions affected by the coronavirus as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP) approved by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Joseph R. Biden.

Humanities Kansas is an independent nonprofit spearheading a movement of ideas to empower the people of Kansas to strengthen their communities and our democracy. Since 1972, HK’s pioneering programming, grants, and partnerships have documented and shared stories to spark conversations and generate insights. Together with statewide partners and supporters, HK inspires all Kansans to draw on diverse histories, literatures, and cultures to enrich their lives and to serve the communities and state we all proudly call home. Visit humanitieskansas.org.