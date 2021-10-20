Rolla-Rena Skate-Center re-opens for October National Skating Month with enthusiasm for fun

October is National Skate Month, October 15, 2021 was Rolla-Rena Skate-Center's 33rd anniversary, and every day is a great day to go skating, according to Kevin Evans of Pratt.

"Times have been pretty tough through the years, but we have always felt that having a skating rink here in Pratt was something we needed to do for our community," said Evans. "The neat thing is, being here for 33 years now, we get to see third generation skaters - kids of kids whose parents have grown up here in Pratt and still find skating a great activity."

Pratt's Rolla-Rena was closed for two months in 2020 because of COVID-19, then the business closed, as it does annually, in August and September when school starts up for the year. October has always been re-opening month, and this year was no different.

"Skating has never gone away from a public fun activity but it comes and goes in spurts," Evans said. "We were on a surge in 2019 until COVID-19 hit. We've been clawing back ever since, and we have so appreciated the great support we have found here in the Pratt community."

Just this month, October 2021, Evans said he has brought back Tuesday night skating from 6-9 p.m., along with regular open hours that include Fridays and Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and little rollers on Saturdays from 12 noon-1:30 p.m.

"We also do a lot of private and public parties, many times on Sundays," Evans said. "We are just kind of willing to do whatever it takes to keep our doors open and provide a safe place for community kids and adults to have fun."

Evans said the Rolla-Rena rink can be used for more than just skating fun. He also hosts dart wars (nerf) parties with lights, music, food and drinks, as well as adult dance nights with live bands. He routinely sells bagged ice and rents out tables and chairs to those who need those things.

"We also sell skates," Evans said. "We are probably more qualified to help find the best pair of skates than any online service you can imagine. I've been doing this since 1972 - 30 years."

Evans said he grew up with parents who loved skating and still own their own skating rink in Harpers. He bought and remodeled the current rink in Pratt in the 70s. It was built in 1945.

"We have a real good core group of kids and supporters here," he said. "Some other communities have had to close their rinks because of bad behavior in the kids, but in Pratt we still have kids that come from homes with discipline and know how to respect each other and themselves. That makes a big difference."

To keep up with skating hours and special events at the Rolla-Rena Skate-Center, find them on Facebook for updates.