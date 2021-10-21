K-State makes range management workshops plans for November 10 at Larned

Kansas State University will be hosting two fall range management workshops in 2021. The two locations will be in Cassoday and Larned. The Larned location is convenient for livestock producers in both Edward, Kiowa, Stafford and Pratt counties.

The 2021 Fall Ranch Management Seminar Series include a series of presentations focused on enhancing profit in beef production and a ‘Town Hall’ question-and-answer session where producers can ask questions to local/district and state extension specialists. Producers are encouraged to bring their questions on cow-calf animal health, nutrition, genetics, reproduction and management to the session.

The Larned workshop will held on November 10, 2021 beginning with a meal at 5:30 pm, with the program to follow. The host site will be the J A Haas Building, 403 East 18th Street, Larned, Kansas. The meal is furnished at no cost, and there is no registration fee, but an RSVP is needed for the meal count. RSVP to the Pawnee County Extension office at 620 285 6901 or email kkgrant@ksu.edu by November 4, 2021.

For more information, contact the 21 Central Extension Office Kinsley at 620-659-2149, 620 549-3502 St. John, or email mgleason@ksu.edu.