Shortest meeting goes on record for Stafford County Commission - two minutes to adjournment

Nita Keenan

St. John News

The Stafford County Board of County Commissioners met in regular session on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021, in the Commission Room in the Annex. Chairman Grimmett called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. Present: Clayton Grimmett, Todd Wycoff, and Bryce Garner. Commissioner Garner moved and Wycoff seconded to approve the minutes of the October 6th session. Motion carried 3-0. Meeting adjourned at 8:32 a.m.

Due to the lack of a quorum, there will NOT be a county commission meeting on Wednesday, October 20th.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 27th, beginning at 8:30 a.m.