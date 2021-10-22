Mullinville prepares for 2021 election with three city commission candidates

Edward J. Naughton

Kiowa County Signal

Mullinville leadership representatives have a lot on their plate as they get ready to face the winter season. With the city still awaiting decisions for grant approval with the old high school hoping for a business-incubated revival, and the already approved water project including new pipelines, to start work in the spring for most of the city, there is much to talk about now and into the new year.

The city has two 4-year positions up for contention via the polls this November.

This is the list of candidates: Tod Alexander, Jamie Brown, and Tamera Kaltenbach.

Alexander has been on the city council for at least a few years now. He is also the owner of Alexander Trucking.

Alexander said, "I try to do a good job on the council. I supported the water project which is scheduled to start in the spring, that was a 3 year process to get everything needed for engineering plans and grant approval."

The need for the city to halt spending on needless things, keeping the tax burden at a minimum, while concentrating on the important matters at-hand is the platform Alexander takes.

Kaltenbach is also running for city council for the first time. She has been sitting in on a lot of meetings for a while now and is very interested in the possibility of new business ventures she hopes will find a home in Mullinville.

Kaltenbach said, "The water project is very important. Also I hope that we have in the future, mall-type business start-ups in the old high school."

She is also very interested in the possibility of Mullinville gaining a day-care center in the old elementary school building.

Multiple attempts were made to reach Jamie Brown but there was no response by press time.