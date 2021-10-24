STEM education includes invertebrate discoveries at Cheyenne Bottoms on October 22

Come visit the Kansas Wetlands Education Center at Cheyenne Bottoms for an afternoon of invertebrate discoveries on Friday, Oct. 22, from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

From rolly pollies to crayfish and painting with meal worms, there is much to explore as you learn about the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) of some of the creatures that call Cheyenne Bottoms home.

There will be family-friendly station rotations during this come-and-go event.

The KWEC, 592 NE K-156 Highway, is at the southeast side of Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area northeast of Great Bend.

For more information about this FREE event, call the KWEC at 1-877-243-9268.