South Central Community Foundation awards more than $38,000 in grants to Pratt County

South Central Community Foundation (SCCF) was excited to award over $38,000 in community, children’s health, teacher’s, and Pratt County Achievement Place grants to the communities of Pratt County this fall.

Covering seven counties, SCCF’s goal is to reach many different sectors of each community, hopefully making a large impact with limited funding. Overall, SCCF awarded nearly $150,000 this year, impacting over 120 nonprofits and Teacher’s in South Central Kansas.

“This is one of our favorite seasons of the year,” said Holly Rooks, SCCF Executive Director. “It’s such an incredible feeling seeing this impact grow each year thanks to the skilled planning from our Foundation’s Founders and SCCF Board Members.”

With grant ceremonies in each county to celebrate the 2021 award recipients, SCCF announced the following Pratt County recipients: 2021 SCCF $5,000 Children’s Health - USD 382/Pratt schools, water bottle refilling stations; 2021 SCCF Community -Pratt County Health Department: Bicycle Repair Station $2,000, Pratt High School/ creative writing program $1,952, Skyline High School/agriculture labs $2,000, Pratt Public Library - audio books $2,000, The Hope Center of Pratt - food pantry supplies $1,000, The Hope Center of Pratt - fans & window A/C units for Pratt County $1,000, Abundant Harvest Church of the Nazarene - A/C units for The Loft 2,000, First Assembly of God - backpacks & school supplies $2,000, Pratt High School - CoachPad for football team $920, Pratt Area Humane Society - supplies for enrichment program $2,000, Pratt Teen Center - supplies to upgrade facility $2,000, Liberty Middle School - whiteboard tables for classroom $1,438, B-29 Museum - guttering for museum $600, Youth Core Ministries - supplies for outreach $993, Arrowhead West - wheelchair swing $750, Dealing Hope - clothing bank supplies $1,000, South Central Kansas Special Education Cooperative - self-regulation kits $965, Kansas Honor Flights - veterans trip (for use in multiple counties) $1,700.

2021 SCCF $100 Teacher’s Grant recipients include: Skyline Middle & High School Aeroponic Garden Supplies - Anita DeWeese, Skyline Middle School Social Studies Games - Kristin McPherson, Pratt High School Ag - Life on the Farm Board Games- Rachel Easdon, Pratt High School Geometry Clinometers - Lance Sorensen, Pratt High School Social & Emotional Learning Curriculum - Chris Battin, Pratt High School Science Bumper & Launch Kits - Heath Sharp.

2021 Pratt County Achievement Place Grant recipients include: Pratt Teen Center: Technology for After School Program $2,000, The Hope Center of Pratt: Pratt County DEC Alliance Kids Fair $2,000, Pratt High School: Geometry Clinometers $200, Pratt High School: Ag Welding Shop Renovation $2,000.