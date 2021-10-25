A ribbon-cutting ceremony for PrairieFood is planned for November 15 at Pratt airport

Business News:

Soil health facility plans Pratt opening in November

PrairieFood, developer of an innovative approach to converting waste biomass into safe, valuable, high-carbon products for agriculture and other sectors, announces the ribbon cutting of its facility in Pratt, Kansas along with the PrairieFood Forum + Soil Health Workshop. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Monday, November 15 at 10:30 am at the Pratt Municipal Airport.

Speakers for the PrairieFood Forum + Soil Health Workshop include Dr. Trish Jackson Director of Regenerative Ag, PrairieFood; Russell Hedrick, First Generation Regenerative Farmer, Soil Regen; Jimmy Emmons, Oklahoma Regenerative Farmer;

Jessica Gnad, Great Plains Regeneration; Lance Gunderson, Regen Ag Lab; and Liz Haney, Soil Regen.

Candy Thomas, Regional Soil Health Specialist for NRCS, will give soil health demonstrations.

More Event Details: PrairieFood Forum + Soil Health Workshop

Dates: November 15th - 1pm - 6:30pm + November 16th - 9am - 4pm

Location: Pratt County 4H Building - 81 Lake Road Pratt, KS 67125

Tickets: $40 for both days of education + meals/ snack

https://kaws.ticketspice.com/prairiefood-forum-soil-health-workshop

For inquiries & sponsorship contact: Jessica Gnad, jess.gnad@gmail.com 620.388.4164

No Pratt County Commission meeting to report

There was no Pratt County Commission meeting on Monday, October 18 as the commissioners were attending a conference for Kansas County Commissioners. Their next meeting will be October 25, open to the public as always at the Pratt County Courthouse.

Barton Community College announces welding grant

Representatives from Barton Community College and the American Welding Society (AWS) gathered Thursday morning to celebrate the college's receipt of a grant worth more than $24,000 from the AWS. The funds were used to purchase eight new welders and is part of an effort to enhance Barton's welding program.

Crime Prevention Month: Help stop insurance fraud

October is Crime Prevention Month, and the Kansas Insurance Department wants to remind Kansans of the importance of stopping insurance fraud. Purchasing auto insurance minutes after an accident and delaying a claim or having your contracting estimate repair costs to include the deductible are just a few examples of the common types of insurance fraud. Insurance fraud is a crime and can lead to criminal prosecution.

Beyond the criminal implications, insurance fraud has a consequence on Kansas families too. According to the FBI, fraudulent property and casualty claims cost the average household up to $700 more a year in higher premiums.

“There is a costly trickledown effect from the actions of individuals willing to commit insurance fraud,” said Commissioner Vicki Schmidt. “Financial losses, incurred from fraudulent behavior, are a shared lost between both the insurance company and the consumer.”

Knowing what fraud is, how to identify it and where to report it is incumbent upon all Kansans. Anti-fraud resources, along with the ability to file a report if you suspect fraud, are available at the Kansas Insurance Department’s website: insurance.kansas.gov.