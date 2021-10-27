Foster Care informational meeting planned for November 2 in Pratt

The Pratt County Drug Endangered Childrens Alliance is hosting an informational meeting about Foster Care Q&A on Tuesday, November 2 at 4:30 p.m. at The Front Porch, located at 115 E. 4th St in Pratt.

Amanda Grimes, foster care advocate with DCCCA will be presenting and answering questions about how to become involved in foster care and how to become licensed.

Pratt Police Detective Jeff Ward will be presenting and have pictures of homes which children have been removed from as well as telling why Pratt has such a great need for foster families, especially for children placed in police protective custody for 72 hours until the court decides what happens next.

All community members are invited and welcome to attend, especially if fostering is of interest to them.