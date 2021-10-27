Fall At It's Finest: Pratt stores enjoy good turnout for Thursday shopping event

The weather was perfect, the atmosphere festive as more than 20 Pratt businesses opened their doors for Fall At It's Finest, a Pratt Area Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event last Thursday. Participating shoppers enjoyed special deals, sweet treats and prizes from 5-8 p.m. on October 21 at participating locations.

"It was well worth the effort to stay open late," said The Store Next Door manager Patty Fox. "We had close to $200 extra in sales and enjoyed visiting with the people who came in."

Pratt residents Sherie and Jason Haskett brought their family downtown to enjoy some family-time together as well as sample some of the good food that some stores offered. Enjoying frozen slushies, cupcakes, cookies and ice cream, along with other sweet treats with their parents were Ethan, Kennadie and Averey Haskett outside the front door of The Store Next Door at 311 S. Main.

The almost standing-room only crowds inside Simply Southwest up the street were mostly women, but some men ventured in as the event was reconfigured this year for more than just a "Ladies Night Out" as it has been in year's past.

Even so, Indy Squires, a very large, black dog owned by Nick and Shannon Squires who was out enjoying the crowds and weather of the October 21 event, seemed to prefer only the women shoppers who walked by, keeping to old traditions.

"The weather is just very nice, it couldn't be a better evening," said Pratt shopper Tara Pagenkopf, who was outside Market 54 on Main visiting with Indy and her owners.

Pat Fordham and Leslie May of Pratt were just getting started with their shopping foray when they happened upon some interesting shoes at The Store Next Door. Sandra Tucker and Kim Unruh drove in from St. John to take part in "Fall At Its Finest," finding good deals in a variety of bags and blankets at Simply Southwest.

"Fall At It's Finest created lots of fun and excitement up and down our sidewalks," said Memories owner Cathy Hergenreder. "The customers always seem to have a wonderful evening out, while shopping and visiting with their friends and family. Being a business owner, it is enjoying for me to hear from a customer's point of view."

Hergenreder is the retail committee chair for Pratt’s downtown businesses. She was joined by Pratt Area Chamber of Commerce Interim Director Tammy Wellbrock in analyzing the success of the Thursday event.

"Besides the obvious economic impact an event like this has in our community, people truly appreciate having the opportunities that enrich and nurture the overall quality of living in small town America," Wellbrock said. "For new attendees like me, I learned so much about the local offerings. However, I observed other local citizens making new discoveries as well, whether it was with a just-opened business or an existing business offering new products or services. In my personal experience, I have found many citizens like having a public event of this nature to visit a store for the first time – these events help 'break the ice' which could ultimately lead to new customers and relationships."

Stores participating in this year's event included Signature Style, Joni's Stitch By Stitch, Memories, Hello Beautiful, Sue's Ultimate Embroidery, Market 54 On Main, Simply Southwest, N'Cahoots, Turquoise Ranch, Small Town Curves, Parsons Jewelry, Store Next Door, Fulfill Med Spa, Willowz Boutique & Graphic Design, The Flower Shoppe, Pratt Glass, Busy B Bakery, Vernon Filley Art Museum, Lisa's Western Wear and ZableJanes Gallery.

A quantitative number of shoppers was not available after the event was over, but many participating stores reported a good turnout. Facebook posts from different stores have revealed winners of special drawings and prizes at specific stores.

The next chamber-sponsored community event is the 2021 Holiday Open House through downtown Pratt which takes place Sunday, November 21 from 1-5 p.m. The annual Lemon Park Lighting Ceremony will take place Saturday, November 20 at dusk in Lemon Park, Pratt.