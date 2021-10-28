New business: Turquoise & Tines celebrates grand opening in Pratt

Breanna Konrade-Massoth celebrated a soft-opening, a grand-opening and ribbon-cutting event and a Fall At It's Finest community shopping evening last week at her new store, Turquoise & Tines, in Pratt. It has been a whirlwind month of getting ready and opening her store to the public, but one that met with resounding success.

"The way this store, my whole business, came about has been a total God-thing," Massoth said. "My faith is huge to me and it has just been amazing to see how He has had a hand in everything that has led me here. So many people have come in to tell me they are happy to have me on Main Street. I feel so blessed."

Turquoise & Tines is a boutique jewelry, clothing and accessories store, which means unique items for sale there are often not available in bulk. Men's and women's clothing, shoes, some western-style decor items, woven blankets and handmade jewelry all reflect Massoth's life-journey to this point.

"From the time I was a little girl I have always enjoyed making jewelry," she said. "I still have my original box of beads that my cousin helped me get started with when I was in about 8th grade."

Massoth said her teen years growing up were anything but typical as she became very sick when she was in high school. After battling constant nausea, weakness, headaches, body aches, painful joint swelling, fever, numbness and digestive issues for 8-10 years, she was finally diagnosed with an auto-immune deficiency.

"I had tried everything possible to get over this condition but at the age of 22 my doctor wanted to take my colon out," she said. "My faith was all that had sustained me through all of this and I just felt like this was not what God wanted me to do. I put it in His hands and walked away from that doctor's appointment just saying, 'Ok God, you tell me what to do.'"

Massoth said within three days she met a friend who shared with her about drinking celery juice. It was one of the few nutritional journeys she had not yet taken so she began drinking celery juice the first thing every morning and then later in the day again.

"In three or four weeks I started felling better," she said. "This was amazing because I had been sick for almost 10 years by this time. One year later, I was back to being as normal as I possibly could be."

Massoth still drinks celery juice daily, she also continues to make jewelry as she did when she was younger. It is an interest that carried over into her relationship with her husband, Jacob.

"My husband and I both grew up near Spearville," Massoth said. "We both love hunting and the outdoors, so we spend a lot of time out in the woods, picking up shed (deer antlers) or hunting whatever is in season."

It was on one of those hunting trips that Jacob suggested Breanna find a way to incorporate her love of nature with her jewelry-making, more specifically use deer antlers in some way. Massoth began experimenting with turquoise-deer tine jewelry combinations and others began noticing.

"I loved the deer tine jewelry and when I would wear it somewhere, people would always notice and even try to buy it off of me," she said. "I started a little online store and it just grew from there."

From online store to display and sales at Turquoise Ranch, a western clothing and decor store in Pratt (also Greensburg and Dodge City), and then finally to her own personal store, Turquoise & Tines in Pratt, Massoth has come a long way, building on her own experiences and interests, depending on her faith to guide her.

"I just want to share the happiness that I have found through creating jewelry," she said. "I do a lot of custom pieces that people bring in as idea of something they want. I've always loved working with turquoise, and it combines well with the antlers that I cut apart and shape into something new."

Massoth said she doesn't worry about running out of deer antlers to work with as customers bring in tines all the time. And she and her husband still find time to hunt together and search for sheds too.

"We are open Monday through Friday (10 a.m. to 6 pm.) each week, and Saturdays (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) too, but closed on Sundays," she said. "That's family time. God time. That's very important to me."

Welcome Turquoise & Tines!

More about Turquoise & Tines is available on a ribbon-cutting, grand opening video from Pratt Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook. Turquoise & Tines also has a Facebook page and website shopping catalog.