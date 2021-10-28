Decorated pumpkin contest winners to be chosen Friday at The Peoples Bank, Pratt

From decorated pumpkin contests to costume parties and trick or treat opportunities, there is plenty of Halloween-themed fun to find in Pratt this weekend.

Starting on Friday, October 29, ghosts, ghouls and all other costumed characters are invited to take part in the Trick or Treat Trail from 3-5 p.m. downtown Pratt. More than 30 businesses will offer candy to kids along Main Street, at Merchants Park and on First, Second, Third and Jackson streets. A complete list of participating businesses is available from the Pratt Area Chamber of Commerce (event sponsor) on their Facebook page.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (512 SE 25th Ave., Pratt) is hosting an 18th annual Halloween party for kids with a drive-thru Trunk or Treat event from 3-5 p.m. at the KDWP Pratt Operations Office.

At Parkwood Village, children in costumes are anticipated by residents there who love to see them and have plenty of candy to give away. A Haunted Trail for kids will end with a mummy dog, according the Chamber information.

Also on Friday, two businesses will be choosing winners for decorated pumpkin contests. At The Peoples Bank, 222 S. Main Street, Benny Bones will supervise the selection of winning pumpkin after verification of customer votes that have been made throughout the week.

Scott Smith, Peoples Bank Customer Service Representative, said all eight pumpkins on display were decorated by Pratt branch employees. Those who came in to vote were rewarded with candy. The winner, the pumpkin getting the most votes, will be announced at the end of the day Friday at the bank.

At Pratt Regional Medical Center, 22 employees decorated pumpkins for a similar Halloween-themed contest. That winner, chosen by votes placed into brown paper bags, will also be announced on Friday.

Other businesses and churches may also have trick or treat, trunk or treat or Halloween events this weekend, but advertised events to note include the Saturday "Pilot Spook Express" train which will run from 5-8 p.m. at Pratt Sixth Street Park, weather permitting. Tickets for $1 include a train ride with a haunted tunnel, pumpkin patch, spooky decorations and dancing witches. This event is sponsored by the Pilot Club of Pratt.

At the Pratt Teen Center on Saturday, October 30, there is a costume party for middle school students from 7-9 p.m. and for high school students from 9:30-11:30 p.m. Costume categories include best overall, most original, and group theme. There will be games, music, snacks and prizes.

According to Facebook group moderator for Pratt Neighbors Helping Neighbors, community trick or treating will happen on Sunday, October 31 late afternoon and evening.

"That is when everyone is going door to door," Pedroza said.

A related activity planned for Tuesday, November 2 is Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead celebration at the Pratt Public Library. There will be sugar skull mask painting, tissue paper marigolds, and snacks available all day as a reminder to always be inspired and guided by memories of departed loved ones. For more information call the Pratt Public Library at (620) 672-3041.