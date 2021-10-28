Sunflower Senior Center plans bingo night, celebrates birthdays and fall

Sandy Smith

St. John News

Many events occurred October 14th at Sunflower Senior Center. Beginning with sharing of desserts at our “Dessert Tasting” while celebrating birthdays July through October. Following the singing of Happy Birthday, everyone settled down to decorate a Fall or Halloween Pumpkin. The pumpkins were donated by Jill and Mike Osborne.

Sunflower Senior Center promote both home deliveries or dine-in Friendship Meals served at the Senior Center. Nutritious Meals are prepared by Kenwood Plaza to be served at Sunflower Senior Center dine in meals. Menu beginning Thursday, October 21: Breaded Fish, Beets, Hashbrown casserole, bread and mandarin oranges; Friday, the 22nd menu: Lasagna, Spinach, Green Salad, Breadstick and Cinnamon apples; Monday, 25th: Chicken Alfredo, Green Beans, Corn Salad, Garlic Bread and tropical fruit; Tuesday, 26th will be Cheeseburgers, French Fries, Broccoli and Fruit Cocktail; Wednesday, 27th: Herbed Pulled Pork, Fried Potatoes, Mixed Veggies, Roll and Cherry Cobbler. Monthly Menus are available at Sunflower Senior Center. However, the menu is subject to change due to supply shortages. Call 620-549-3403 to make reservation for a meal by 10:00 a.m.

The October BINGO will be on the 27th at 1:30 p.m. Remember to bring a candy bar to play; however, everyone goes home with a candy bar. Snacks and Drinks are provided by Sunflower Senior Center. Thank USD 350 Recreation Commission for the special grand prizes for black out.

Friendship Meals delivered to the homebound require several volunteers. A big thank you goes out to Pastor Ray Davidson, Janice Mattox, Louis Graves, Steve Schulz and Karen Brown Soden for being our volunteers. There are also substitute drivers, Susan Lewis and Doris and Mark Tompkins. Menu beginning Thursday, October 28th is Spaghetti and meat sauce, Garlic Bread, Corn Salad and Mandarin Oranges; October 29th is: Pizza, Pasta Salad, Broccoli, Peaches. The November Menu has not been delivered at this writing. If wishing to schedule a dine-in or home delivered meal, please call Sandy at 620-549-3403 by 10:00 a.m. each day.

Starting October 25, rides for those without personal transportation to participate in the dine-in meals is available. The City Bus will pick up those needing transportation at 11:15 a.m. for lunch at Sunflower Senior Center. Return rides to homes will be around 12:30 p.m. If interested, please call Sunflower Senior Center, 620-549-3403, the day before the ride is need to schedule. Thank you to the City of St. John for this much needed service.

With the new month just around the corner, Sunflower Senior Center Board Meeting will be Monday, November 1st at 9:00 a.m. Interested people may attend as they wish. Also on November 1st is the Monthly Senior Supper at 6:00 p.m. Soups are provided with others bringing salad or dessert to share. We will be entertained by Rebecca McDaniel with tunes on the piano following the meal.

There will be a SHICK Councilor from SWKAAA available to help with comparing Medicare Drug Plans, Supplemental or Medicare Advantage Plan at the Witt Center at 215 E. 4th Ave., St. John, Ks. Appointments begin at 9:00 a.m. and through out the day until 3:00 p.m. Once again, call the Sunflower Senior Center to schedule an appointment.