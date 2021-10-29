Barker combines farm-based knowledge with modern technology to help others succeed

There's often more to successful farming than meets the eye and Ag Astra, a six-state grain marketing consulting and coaching firm based in Pratt, is helping bridge the gap between production and financial stability.

Ag Astra, with an office at 307 S. Main Street, is owned by Timothy Barker, a multi-generational farm background attorney. He opened the downtown office for grain marketing and risk-management services in 2018 in Pratt.

"Members of my family have farmed in eastern Pratt County since the 1800s," Barker said. "I am the first generation since then to not have someone actively growing crops or or livestock, but I am deeply tied to agriculture."

As a business-owner, Barker said his goal is to help farmers manage risk and maximize revenue using weekly grain marketing analysis, coaching, and consulting services.

"Farmers are producers first, they love that part of the business. That is why they are farmers in the first place," Barker said. "Yet there is sometimes a gap between growing crops and understanding how to effectively market them and increase value using commodity markets. We try to bridge that gap."

Barker uses technology to predict market trends and follow revenue streams.

"Economic sustainability for grain farmers starts with knowing, down to the dollar, your farm’s income and expenses," Barker said. "We have an active training program to educate farmers how to use virtual tools available to them to develop economic, environment and social strategies to market their crops to the best of their ability."

Barker said that teaching farmers to recognize two or three market signals that could trigger multiple-scenarios for effective crop sales was a satisfying part of his business.

"Our goal is to help farmers gain the confidence and knowledge they need to be able to survive financially while still being able to do that which they love most - grow crops," he said. "As your commodities trading advisor, we are vigilant in observing the trending grain markets and helping you sell for the highest profit."

Barker and his wife, Kelli, has five sons and live in Pratt. He is a candidate for the USD 382 Board of Education this year and is also a licensed attorney with 18 years of experience in government, criminal and general practice law.

Ag Astra serves famers in grain-marketing strategies in Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Illinois and several other mid-western states. The company has a Facebook page and website registered under Ag Astra.