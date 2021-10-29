Pratt City Commission: Annexation plans continue for 1401 Parkview Drive property

Michael W. Blackford

Pratt Tribune

At the October 18 meeting of the Pratt City Commission, the annexation of 1401 Parkview Drive, home of Roger and Patricia Shippy, was again proposed. The owners of the property were present and proposed a gradual increasing of their taxes and they would voluntarily petition to be annexed. They also requested that the 50 feet east of their property be given to them. They have put in a drive in it and have landscaped it. Bruce Pinkall said the city needed to keep the property to have access to sewer and electric lines. Pinkall did agree to begin caring for the property since it benefits the city as well. The proposal to annex the property, which is already surrounded by other properties considered part of city limits, has been tabled until next meeting to allow the Shippys to file it voluntarily.

The consideration of Ordinance 2117, Authorizing Sunday Sales of Alcoholic Liquor and Cereal Malt Beverage in the Original Package, was made by Regina Goff, City Attorney. Goff said she was putting this ordinance forward to match the state’s expanded hours. The new state ordinance allows sales on Sunday morning and on the three summer holidays.

Commission members Don Peters and Jeanette Siemens said they both had talked to liquor store operators to understand what they might like.

“The two I spoke too said they like it the way it is now. They would prefer it stay the same,” Peters said.

Siemens confirmed the responses she got were a definite “no, leave it alone.”

Commissioner Kyle Farmer stated, echoed by commissioner Zach Deeds that if t wasn't broke, don’t fix it.

Deeds asked Goff if an ordinance was needed to keep it like it is. Goff responded that the current city ordinance needs to be ‘cleaned up’ in it’s language, so yes a new ordinance needs to be voted on. It was tabled for Goff to write an ordinance keeping the liquor sales like it is currently. The new ordinance will be presented at the next meeting.