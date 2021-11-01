Reves looks forward to continued service as a civic official in Greensburg

Edward J. Naughton

Kiowa County Signal

November 2, 2021 elections are just around the corner. Those who have placed their names on the ballot in Greensburg were contacted for a chance to share information and while some chose not to respond, those who did are ready and willing to serve their community with their best efforts.

Pam Reves is hoping to gain some votes from her common sense approach. She served as treasurer for the City of Greensburg for 13 years previously. She is already serving on the city council and wants to help Greensburg more.

"I want to help make Greensburg a better place to live. We should maintain the status quo and keep everything running," Reves said.

The council meets every first and third Monday at about 6 p.m. or 7 p.m., and is usually composed of five serving members including Reves, but currently the council only consists of four members plus the mayor since McBeath stepped away from his seat.

Reves said that one of the good things about Greensburg is that some residents like to work at home and are self-employed.

"One lady I know makes hats and scarfs using crochet knit with her own hands and sells them through the business website Itsy," Reves said.

Haley Kern already serves as a member and is on the ballot seeking re-election. Multiple phone call attempts were made to reach her for comment without success by press time.

The city of Greensburg has three 4-year positions currently open for contention and the following candidates running for office, with Reves and Kern running for re-election, as certified by the county election officer: Pamela (Pam) Reves, Haley Kern, Jeanie Finch, Patricia Fuller and Nathan D Charlton

City council member Mike McBeath stepped down from his office earlier, so currently there are routinely four members present at most meetings which consist of the following four members: Mark Trummel, council president; Chance Little, member; Haley Kern, member; Pam Reves, member.

Stacy Barnes continues in her role as administrator for Greensburg where she plays an important role in advising and presenting items on the agenda to the council during meetings on many important matters.

Christy Pyatt is the city clerk and treasurer, and records the minutes routinely.

Mayor Matt Christenson is also present routinely and participates in meetings. He also approves the minutes before they are published for the record.

Jeanie Finch has tried previously to obtain a seat on the Greensburg City Council. This time she thinks she will make a good showing in the vote totals and obtain a seat on the council.

"I moved to Greensburg in June 2017. As a Greensburg resident & a Kiowa County employee working in the Clerk’s office, I perform duties as an administration assistant. I am responsible for all the accounts payable and work closely on the budgets," Finch said.

Finch is a board member of the Care N Share store in Greensburg, and also serves working with the Greensburg Ministerial Alliance and the community at large.

"Being on Greensburg City council, I will be able to serve our community and be part of future developments and growth, and support the daily operations of the city and safety of the community," she said.

Attempts were made to reach Fuller and Charlton for comment who are new candidates for the council, but they did not return messages left for them.