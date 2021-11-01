City of Haviland grapples with wastewater problems amid election pressure

Edward J. Naughton

Kiowa County Signal

Mayor Aaron Stokes, and city council member Kay Unruh are leaders in Haviland. With the help of the city council as a whole, they are at the forefront, trying their best to work on behalf of the city's residents to maintain city services and utilities adequately, but some residents have complained to city hall about water and sewage bills coming in the mail showing steady increases in monthly charges.

The city leaders are facing a crisis involving pressures placed on them to upgrade and repair as necessary not just issues having to do with the city's water system in general, but to meet the requirements the state expects them to meet under existing state environmental and health-related laws at their wastewater treatment facility.

City officials want to fully comply with Kansas laws concerning water regulatory requirements and wastewater treatment upgrades that may be necessary, but after getting an engineering consult from EBH Engineering of Pratt, they have found that the estimated massive expense of expanding their current capacity to meet Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) expectations at the city's wastewater treatment facility is much too much to bear financially.

The city does not own the land directly adjacent to the current wastewater ponds. They have looked in every direction and still the city does not have the land, nor do they have the funds necessary to expand one of the current ponds. Additionally they do not have the land available to even add another pond to the current number which is now two wastewater treatment ponds at the site.

They realize they need to apply for a major grant at the least. Obviously city officials want to do what is necessary to keep their permit intact with KDHE, but to make the grant application open as an option, the city must first show to the state that they are issuing water and sewage bills to their residents in-line with the national average.

Unofficial estimates of what Haviland residents pay range from $16 to $18 monthly for water and sewage services, well below the national average according to city officials.

Billing Haviland residents very close to the national average is what the state grant committees want to see before they will even consider allowing the application to be processed under the Community Development Block Grant.

So until the increase in monthly water and sewage bills mailed to Haviland residents basically matches the national average, the eligibility for grant application by the city is not open to them.

Stokes said, "We have started to slowly increase rates we charge now, compared to the rate that residents were used to paying previously for water and sewage services in Haviland."

Stokes estimates that to reach the national average that the state grant committees want them to do before an application is accepted for processing, the city of Haviland would need to issue water and sewage bills estimated at over $30 a month, versus what people had been paying in previous recent years estimated at about $16-18 monthly.

Kay Unruh is undoubtedly one of Haviland's best, having lived and worked in Haviland for over 30 years, and she is a true believer in this thriving little town.

Unruh said, "Haviland is a great place to live and raise a family. Our community is unique in that we are home to a private Christian College. Their presence allows us to have access to educational and cultural opportunities."

She is a second-grade teacher at Haviland Grade school. Unruh vigorously supports the activities of Barclay College especially in her role as chair of the committee for the Ladies Auxiliary at Barclay. She is proud to be a leader in the community.

Unruh has been serving on the city council for over 8 years, vigorously advocating for the well-being and prosperity of Haviland's residents, and teaching and caring for Haviland's elementary students.

Unruh is working to support and encourage the community through involvement and engagement with everybody around her which seems to be a clarion call for Unruh.

She wants to run again to hopefully be re-elected to that position of trust, but this time she is running as a write-in candidate. She will not be on the printed ballot, so she is asking that residents consider her candidacy and vote for her in November to again serve on the city council.

"Small towns are facing complicated challenges to remain in compliance with state and federal regulations concerning their water distribution and sewer treatment plants. We recently put in a costly water treatment plant to deal with the high nitrates in our area," Unruh said. "Currently we are faced with updating our sewer plant. Bigger cities have the same issues but they also have higher populations that can help distribute the high cost of these upgrades. Leaders of small towns are obligated to meet regulations and at the same time do their best not to overburden the citizens with these costly upgrades. As a member of the City Council, I would continue to strive to make responsible decisions that would improve the quality of life for the citizens of Haviland and our surrounding communities."

Unruh said she grew up Kansas strong on a farm/ranch. She said she greatly values rural America and all it has to offer.

The struggle to solve the crisis involving the water and sewer plant issue is on her mind obviously. Unruh stays in touch with the mayor regularly to determine how to work with the council to find solutions to the big problems they face as a rural community.

"I greatly value rural America and all it has to offer. Small towns are dwindling for numerous reasons, and it is my heart’s desire to do what I can to help Haviland not only exist but to thrive. I am active in my community and have served on the City Council since 2013," Unruh said.