Friendship meals getting good response in St. John for area seniors

There has been a very good response to the Friendship Meal Program. Friendship Meals provides nutritional services which promote better health for older Kansans. This program is available to anyone 60 and older regardless of race, sex, or national origin. If you are unable to shop, cook or prepare meals yourself, you may qualify for Meals on Wheels. Sunflower Senior Center promotes both home deliveries or dine-in at the senior center.

Menus beginning Thursday, October 14 will be Philly Cheese Steak, French Fries, Asparagus & Apple Sauce; Friday, October 15, BBQ Pulled Pork, Mac & Cheese, Garlic Bread, Asparagus; Monday, October 18, BBQ Meatballs, Spinach, Fried Potatoes, Roll; Tues. October 19, Pot Roast, Green Salad, Brussel Sprouts and Breadsticks, October 20, Beef Tostadas, Rice, Refried Beans and Pears.

Monthly Menus are available at Sunflower Senior Center. However, the menu is subject to change due to supply shortages. Call 620-549-3403 to make reservation for a meal by 10:00 a.m.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to all celebrating their special months of August, September and October at the Senior Birthday Party October 14th. If you wish, bring a dessert to share at the party.

Red Cross Blood Mobile will be in St. John at Witt Community Center, 215 E. 3rd Ave. on Monday, October 18th, 12:00-5:00 p.m. If interested in volunteering, call 1-800-RED CROSS.

The weekly activities of the Senior Center continue with “Keep It Moving” exercise on Mon. & Thurs. morning, Coffee and Conversation on Tues. and Thurs. mornings, Friendship Meals Mon. – Fri. at 11:30 a.m., Rummykub or Pitch Cards in the afternoons.