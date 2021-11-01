Pratt Election News: Affirmation of positions takes place of voter choices

Voters looking for contested races in November 2, 2021 elections won't find many in Pratt County. Position openings match up with candidates running in most school, city and county offices. The city of Iuka may be fielding the most exciting race with 7 candidates for 5 positions, but in most cases, Pratt County ballots will be fairly bland this year.

For board of education positions, Skyline Schools USD 438 has three openings plus one unexpired term on the November 2 ballot. Only one person is listed as filing for the three openings, Dustin Eubank, but Clerk of Board Michelle Domesch said school support is still high and most voters in the district are aware that current board members Rex Robinson and Jerry DeWeese are again willing to run for their positions of service, they just didn't get their applications turned in by the the filing deadline.

"People are welcome to write-in the names of those candidates, Rex Robinson and Jerry DeWeese, as they are both willing to continue their service with the Skyline Board of Education," Domesch said.

Mark L. Graber has filed to continue his appointment for the unexpired term of Rick Shriver, who left upon his election to the Pratt County Commission during the last election.

"He now has to be voted in by the public and is on the ballot this time," Domesch said.

In the USD 382 district, three board of education positions will be listed on the 2021 ballot, and three persons have filed, or re-filed for those seats. Current board president Bill Bergner has filed his application to continue service as has current board vice-president Donna Hoener-Queal.

"I'm very proud of our administration and how they have taken our school district through some difficult times with COVID-19 these past months," Queal said. "I think we will continue to battle with COVID issues in the coming year. We don't want kids to have to mask up, but if the numbers go up again we need to do whatever it takes to keep our kids in school and protect the health of our students and our teachers."

Queal said she was thankful and honored to have served in the past with USD 382 board members and administrative staff and looked forward to another term of service.

Ending his time of service as a USD 382 BOE member is Mark Fincham, who opted to retire from that position and will not run for re-election. Stepping in to fill that void is Pratt businessman and father of five, Tim Barker.

"With five boys in the Pratt school system, all the way from second grade to junior, I think I can bring some insight to help keep our district moving forward," Barker said. "I absolutely love the school system here and the experiences my own kids have here is why we live in Pratt."

Barker said he has always felt it important to give back to community and he looked forward to being an advocate for teachers, administrators and students at USD 382 as a BOE member.

"I think we need to continue to make sure, as a district, that we are a place where top teachers want to teach - and we are going that," he said. "We want our kids to be well-rounded with access to academics, sports, the arts and other activities that interest them. We have a lot to do with a little in education, and I want to help with that."

Barker said he has thought about serving as a school board member for several years, but 2021 seemed like the right time to step into a position for that opportunity.

Elsewhere on the Pratt County ballot, the city commission has one seat listed, with Zach Deeds re-filing for that position. No seats are up for election in the Pratt County Commisison, but three seats on the Pratt Community College Board of Trustees are open.

The three open seats for PCC Trustees has two incumbents running to retain their seats Michael Koler and Dwane DeWeese. They are joined by one write in candidate, Eric Killough, who has been advertising his interest in that position. Killough is the director of the Pratt Public Libary.

Below is a complete listing of the open positions and people who have filed to run, as prepared by the Pratt County Clerk's office:

PCC Trustees (3 seats open) Michael S. Koler and H. Dwane DeWeese

Pratt City Commissioners (1 open) Zach A. Deeds

USD 382 (3 open) Donna Hoenner-Queal, Timothy C. Barker, and Bill Bergner

USD 438 (3 open + 1 unexpired) Mark L. Graber, unexpired, and Dustin L. Eubank

Byers- Mayor Matt Phye

Byers- City Council (5 open) Donna Uribe, Kyle D. Waters, Jaime L. Ackerman, Amelia A. Ballantine, and Jennifer A.R. Ezell

Coats- Mayor Kyle Franklin

Coats- City Council (5 open) Curtis Haste, Terri Haack, Jeffrey Dale Shafer, Patricia Ward, and Matthew R. Ward

Cullison- Mayor Russell “Rusty” Owens

Cullison- City Council (5 open) Greg Patrick, Bobbie Booi, Jeremy Cota, and Keith Loveless

Iuka- Mayor Marsha A. Giggy

Iuka- City Council (5 open) Gerald L. Tucker, Keith R. Backman, Warren Briggerman, Robert D. Hall, Luke M. George, Nicholas Barker, and Nathan Hemphill

Preston- Mayor Dr. Kenneth A. Stanton

Preston- City Council (2 open) Mike Schmidt, John McCune, and Yvonne Mercer

Sawyer- Mayor No one filed for this position

Sawyer- City Council (5 open + 1 unexpired) Randy Kumberg. No one else has filed for these positions.