Macksville residents place names on ballot for city council positions

Edward J. Naughton

St. John News

Voting information for the November 2, 2021 election as it pertains to the City of Macksville is brief but involves the following servants of the public. Robert Murrow is the current Mayor of Macksville. There are five council members currently serving on city council: Mary Bates – Council President, Estela Ibarra – Council member, Sherrie Roach – Council member, Chad Cleveland – Council member, Shane Grizzell – Council member.

There are three council positions due to expire. The candidates on the ballot for the November election are as follows: Byron Austin, Mary Bates, Shane Grizzell, Estela Ibarra and Juan Ortiz.

Maria L Fulton, Macksville City Clerk at 220 N Main St, provided the above listing.

Attempts were made to contact the above candidates for comment without success.