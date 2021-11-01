Election Information: St. John city council candidates share insights relative to position

Edward J. Naughton

St. John News

Several St. John city council candidates join others looking to make a positive impact in their own communities if selected by voters on Tuesday, November 2 in Stafford County. A special candidates forum held October 21, 2021 at the Stafford County Annex, gave area residents a chance to ask questions of those running for city positions.

The only candidate to file for the seat of mayor was Bobby Stimatze. Other candidates submitting application for city council positions this year include Mark Bryant, Donna Hilton-Ramey, Greg McAlister, Tim McKiearnan, Esai Macias and Sara Woolf. Responses from candidates who chose to answer questions from the St. John News follow.

In McKiearnan's words, he is a family man, married to Andrea, father of three children. He has resided in St John for almost seven years, but this is the first time he has thrown his hat in the ring to run for a position on the St. John City Council.

McKiearnan, who works for Pioneer Seed company, said he feels it is time to help the city with many problems. Top on his list of concerns it the problem of constant employee changes in the local police force. He said there is a solution to be had.

According to MicKierarnan, St. John's City Chief of Police Allen Adams recently quit the police force. No details of why have been made known to the public as to why this resignation occurred. Nothing is also known as of yet about who might replace the former chief Adams.

Problems with police chief resignations and police staffing issues are not uncommon in St. John and McKiearnan, along with many of his supporters, would like to get to the bottom of the problem and move forward with a positive focus on local law enforcement.

"The current council members are attempting to make changes in order to improve the community. I decided to run to help," McKieranan said. "I want to continue to support bringing businesses into our community. I support any effort to improve housing and the need to develop housing."

Other council candidates are also concerned about police issues in St. John. In July 2018, Adam Sayler who was police chief in St. John at that time, was asked to resign by city leadership at that time. Information released about the incident cited personnel issues.

Council member Mark Bryant said he was especially upset with the council's decision to fire the police chief. Bryant has filed to run for city council re-election, and he is on the November election ballot for the city council.

"We are not supposed to go on council for our personal agendas. We have to look at what's right for the community," Bryant said.

Woolf is a first-time city council candidate in St. John. She has lived three years in St John and said her main concern is to help St John grow as a community and to be a safe and clean community.

"I want to be a positive advocate for the city workers, businesses and residents of the community," Woolf said.

Donna Hilton-Raney is running for city council in St. John for the first time and she is also enthusiastic about what she might be able to accomplish on behalf of local residents. She has been a resident herself for 10 years.

"St. John is a great community. I want to help by research to know what is the best decision when the time comes for decisions to be made. I want to treat people equally," Hilton-Raney said.

She said she is proud of the businesses like restaurants that people enjoy in St. John and wants to help make sure the town looks presentable to visitors and to keep it clean and in good order.

McAlister, who is running for St. John City Council for the first time, started working in the community as a deputy with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Department in January 2019. He was promoted to Undersheriff in Stafford County in December 2020. At about the same time, he joined the Twentieth Judicial District Juvenile Corrections Advisory Board. He also serves on the St. John Volunteer Fire Department.

McAlister moved with his family to St. John in March 2019, with his wife Joanna. They have three children.

"Having grown up in a much smaller town than St. John, I know how important yet difficult it is to keep local businesses in the community," McAlister said. "I believe it’s vital to our community to be able to maintain the current infrastructure while providing and increasing quality affordable housing. I would be honored to have your vote for the St. John city council and be the voice that best benefits and represents the citizens of St. John. I look forward to further serving this great community that my family and I are proud to call home."

St. John city residents may vote at the Stafford County Courthouse, 209 N Broadway,

​St. John, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Advance voting is already in motion and ballots may be dropped off in the voting box outside the Stafford County Courthouse.