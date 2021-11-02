Education just got a lot more interesting as biology class gets to work in Ninnescah River

Getting kids out of the classroom and into real-world experiences became reality last week for more than 30 Skyline school students who they took part in a special biology unit at Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks east of Pratt.

"We worked on the Ninnescah River, just north of the Pratt County Veterans Memorial Lake and had the kids broken into three groups," said Skyline High School biology teacher Pam Lucas. "The weather was a bit cold but overall, I think the kids enjoyed the three stations they went through - electroshocking for fish, studying aquatic invertebrates and small mammal trapping."

Lucas said she was able to take her 10th grade biology students and advanced biology students to the event, that other area schools also participated in at different times and dates in October.

"I think we had a lot of 'ah-ha' moments learning how things are all interconnected, especially in the aquatic invertebrates sessions," Lucas said. "Then there were a lot of funny reactions to some of the small mammals caught and studied from the traps set by KDWP employees. Seeing deer mice and cotton rats up close was very interesting to some of our students."

Lucas said that the staff and group leaders from KDWP were phenominal and she was so grateful for the learning opportunities offered there.

"They provided everything we needed," she said. "From hip waders to rodent traps and electro-fishing rods, they made it all work seamlessly. It was a great learning experience for our kids."

Lucas said the field trip opened up student-minds as to what jobs and careers could be connected to Kansas wildlife and outdoors. She even had a mathematical student who made connections for a possible career track.

"This was the first time our students got to experience this and it was certainly something we will look forward to trying to work into again," she said.