Barclay College fields a men's basketball team ready to challenge all opponents

The Barclay men’s basketball team showed up ready to play Friday, October 29, at John Brown University for the world famous “Toilet Paper Game" but some first-game jitters hindered their scoring abilities.

"We have a lot of experience to lean on but struggled against a tough NAIA team with our own rebounding and making open shots," Coach Tanner Huck said. "But now that is out of the way and we look forward to a very competitive season."

Despite the 101-69 loss, the game tipped off what should be a very competitive and exciting season for the Bears. Huck said his team is eager to get back at it and build upon the success of the past year.

Last year the Barclay Bears men's basketball team had one of their best campaigns ever, with a record of 17-2 against NCCAA opponents, Midwest Christian College Conference regular season championship, conference tournament runner-up, Southwest Region Tournament Final-Four, two All-Conference selections, and three All-Region selections.

This year, the Bears have added a variety of new faces to the core group of players from last year’s season. With 15 total players on the roster and only five of those being seniors and juniors, not only are the Bears returning with a dangerous team, they are looking to be dangerous for a while.

Returning players include Kaden Huck, Dre Franklin, Chaz Brown, DJ Hudspeth, Davion Knight, Aleck Smith, Christian Anderson, Chris Hannah, and Julian Haros. They are accompanied by transfers Richie Thompson, Eton Smith, CJ Jackson, Asher Booth, and true freshmen Aaron Galindo and Aaron Hill.

Coach Huck is also a new addition to the program. After spending three years as a head coach in Arkansas, he has returned to his Alma Mater. In his time in Arkansas, Huck took over a program that was winless against MCCC opponents for two seasons, and in three short seasons brought them to .529 against the MCCC. He also coached an All-Region selection in each of those three years and saw two players sign professional contracts.

“I am very excited to be returning home to Barclay College," Huck said. "Stepping into a championship caliber program such as this is amazing. I am truly blessed to now be able to give back to the institution and program that gave so much to me. Our players, staff, and support system here at Barclay are second to none; and I am honored to get to join it.”

Previously, Huck has been part of a team that hung a conference banner at Barclay as a player and as an assistant coach.

The Clay Way’s 2021-2022 schedule includes six NAIA contests, with four of those being the first four games of the season. Starting with John Brown University, the Bears were quickly be tested in a tough road environment. Following JBU is the first annual installment of the Quaker Classic being held at Friends University in Wichita. Familiar NAIA faces to the schedule are Southwestern Christian University in Bethany, Oklahoma, for the third game on the schedule before Barclay faces Oklahoma Panhandle State University in their home opener on November 4. They play back-to-back home games as they serve host to regional opponent Southwest Adventist University.

Next on the schedule is a seven-day stretch with three NCAA opponents. They start the streak against NCAA D1 Houston Baptist University; this will be their second meeting, with their first one back in 2017. Following HBU is NCAA D2 opponents Southwest Baptist University and Roger State University. Barclay and SBU’s only other contest against each other was in 2013, and this the first BC vs RSU game. The schedule then turns back to the NAIA for two more games against familiar in-state opponent Central Christian College of Kansas and a return trip to OPSU.

Finally stepping into December, the Bears consistently will face NCCAA opponents beginning at SW region rival Randall University. The Bears will then host Kansas Christian College before breaking for Christmas. Returning from the break, they start with their first conference games of the season playing both Faith Baptist Bible College and Emmaus Bible College at a neutral site. The Clay Way will then get three home stands in a row as they host Manhattan Christian College, Central Christian College of the Bible, and Spurgeon College. The Bears will make a quick trip to Kansas Christian College before returning for another home game against Faith Baptist Bible College. Emmaus Bible College and Manhattan Christian College are next on the schedule, with both to be played at MCC. Calvary University and Ozark Christian College travel to Barclay next, with OCC being the ‘21-‘22 Senior Night. The Bears will wrap up their regular season on the road against Spurgeon College, Central Christian College of the Bible, Ozark Christian College, and Calvary University.

The Midwest Christian College Conference tournament will take place February 17-19 in Moberly, Missouri.

The Southwest Region Tournament will take place February 24-26 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The NCCAA D2 National Tournament will take place March 9-12in Joplin, Missouri.

Alexis Gloude is returning from last season as the team manager. Coach Huck said Gloude is much more than just a manager.

"She is basically the team counselor and an assistant coach who happens to be amazing at running the scoreboard as well. We are lucky to have her on staff,” he said.

Assistant Coach RL Smith is returning as well from last year’s stellar season. Coach Smith hung a conference banner as a Bear both while playing and serving as an assistant coach.

“The relationship he has with the returning core is huge for us," Coach Huch said. "He is also very knowledgeable about the game, and I have full confidence in him to step up and lead. There were instances last year where he had to do that, and he did an amazing job.”