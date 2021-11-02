Beef is flowing in for Meals on Wheels and meals for seniors in Greensburg

The food freezers at Kiowa County Senior Center went from almost completely empty to overflowing this week, thanks to some good-hearted donors in the area.

"We would like to thank Kevin and Steve Heft and all their helpers who raised the two animals they donated to us at the senior center. We also want to thank John Unruh for donating a third animal to us," said senior center director Kari Kyle. "We are truly grateful and blessed by the generosity of this community."

Kyle said Monday she went to the freezers to pull out meat for the day's meal and they were down to only eight packages of hamburger. But the same day she had plans to go pick up two fully-processed steers from the meat-locker in Kinsley.

"We cut it that close," she said. "I never in a million years thought we would get such a response to our need for more beef. We literally went from famine to feast, and we have our community to be thankful that."

The Rattlesnake Meat Company will be delivering 100 pounds of ground beef to the Kiowa County Senior Center on Friday, adding to the 1,150 pounds of beef brought in on Monday and Tuesday.

Kyle said senior center cook Steve Taylor also deserved a lot of credit for helping fill the senior center freezers with meat again.

"Some of the response was generated by a newspaper article a few weeks back," Kyle said. "But, Steve, he reached out and made some contacts and was able to secure the beef we are just picking up now that was sent to the locker on October 4."

Kyle said the center actually had to go and buy an additional freezer to store all the beef coming in this month because their original freezer would not hold it all.

"That is a good problem to have," Kyle said. "We still have last-minute menu changes because our food-supplier, U.S. Foods, is still making substitutions when they don't get in what we have ordered. There seems to be a short supply of chicken and styrofoam products. We have trouble getting those items in."

Kyle said that adding Mullinville and Haviland clients into the Kiowa County Meals on Wheels program meant that numbers served were continually on the increase. That, along with being under the Eldercare umbrella, was likely what has kept the center on the delivery route for U.S. Foods.

"Some of the smaller senior centers and places getting food delivery have been dropped without warning from U.S. Foods," Kyle said. "As it gets more expensive to make deliveries they only hit the larger routes."

Canned vegetables and fruits seemed to have some supply chain problems as well, Kyle said. The center can place an order regularly, but items delivered don't always match up.

"They know we need food, so they at least bring us something," Kyle said. "We just aren't ever quite sure what it will be until it gets here."

For the next months, even years, however, there will be plenty of beef to fill up Kiowa County seniors who depend on the center based in Greensburg for their daily meals. And that is something for which Kyle and all her meal-delivery volunteers and cooks are very thankful.