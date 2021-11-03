Harvest Fest in Preston brings community and others together for fund-raising event

Just about everyone in Preston came out for that community's third annual Harvest Fest last Saturday. Held in a church parking lot on the southern end of Main Street, additional guests from near and far joined the locals in taking advantage of a beautiful fall day to enjoy games, vendors, chili and other treats in the rural Pratt County town.

"We were so happy to have a bus-load of seniors from RSVP in Pratt come out and join us," said event committee member Donna Stanton. "I have some family here from Arizona and the local people are here - it's just been a great day making connections and having fun."

The real reason behind the now-annual fall event in Preston is to raise money for the senior center in Preston which provides monthly get-togethers for the older folks, ice cream socials and helps out with food delivery when needed.

Tickets for a dollar earned festival participants chances to win goldfish with Sunshine Edwards, while Megan Fanning offered face-painting options. There were opportunities to make a hole-in-one with a golf club, succeed at ring-tossing and football passing, or frolic with some baby goats. A rummage sale in the church basement provided the possibilities for some good deals on special treasures, but the big, money-raiser of the event - raffle tickets to win a plethora of prizes, helped committee members reach their goals.

"We gave away a 48-inch tv, gifts baskets, meat bundles from T&W meats (beef and pork) and a variety of other donated gift cards and fun food items," Stanton said.

Homemade chili by local resident Alma Walker was a big hit as well, with the final bowl sold around 2 p.m. There were plenty of other treats to taste however, including homemade banana bread, chips, pop and extra-special pumpkin funnel cakes for those who spent the better part of the day, or even came late.

A hay-rack ride, pulled by Ken Stanton and his old Oliver tractor, took riders to a special pumpkin patch and on a short ride around town. Those who picked up pumpkins at the patch could then clean and carve them on return to the festival.

With only 156 full-time citizens, there isn't a lot going on in Preston most days, except maybe during harvest when the big trucks come through town, but Saturday, October 30 was a good representation of what can happen when those who care put their heads together and do something good for the community.

Ken and Donna Stanton were joined by fellow planners Alice Duerson, Ethel Carter, Bob Oller, Walker, Tanya Ferguson and many other volunteers who helped celebrate the harvest season.

"This is only the third year we've done this," Duerson said. "The first year we tried blocking off Main Street for our set-up but the big harvest trucks kept coming through, so that wasn't very safe. The next year we had COVID-19 shutting us down, but this year has been just great. We have so much more room out here in the church parking lot. And we added in the rummage sale in the church basement."

The Preston church-ladies rummage sale is an on-going affair with goods for sale always on display in the church basement, but adding it into the annual Harvest Fest lineup brought in more customers to view the ever-changing wares.

To add a little activity for area seniors, Stanton, whose husband Ken is the pastor of the local church, hand-painted whimsical characters along the basement walls which the local seniors have then been working on filling in with color.

"It's been a fun project for all of us," Stanton said. "And it added to the fun of the festival, to have everyone come see what we have been doing."