Kiowa County hit hard with COVID-19 in month of October; schools had to close temporarily

Edward J. Naughton

Kiowa County Signal

COVID-19 hit Kiowa County hard during the month of October causing numerous quarantines and sick days for people employed at the Kiowa County Courthouse and USD 422 Kiowa County schools. Students and families from the local schools were also affected with stay-at-home orders and continuous health updates.

The rise of new cases in Kiowa County was dramatic over the last month, averaging at least two new cases in the county daily since September 20.

At USD 422, five staff members tested positive on October 20; and the student-body documented six positive COVID-19.

The medical authority in public health matters in Kiowa County, namely Dr. Benjamin Yabut, a new doctor at Kiowa County Memorial Hospital and Greensburg Family Practice, worked in conjunction with the county health department in advising COVID-related social distancing, quarantines where appropriate, and the exercise of usual protocols. This included the recommended closing of USD 422 schools from the afternoon of October 19 until October 26.

"At this time we are unaware of any hospitalizations involving our staff or students in connection with this virus spike," said USD 422 Superintendent Mark Clodfelter. "Also, it has not been reported to us that this is or is not the delta variant of COVID-19."

Clodfelter deferred to the Kiowa County Health Department for questions about boundaries imposed upon current staff or students who are now quarantined individuals and how long those quarantine orders might last.

He said teachers were prepared to offer online educational opportunities to students as needed.

"As with any kind of nontraditional education presentation, there are challenges with remote learning," he said. "Nothing can replace the quality of the brick and mortar education. At Kiowa County Schools, however, we are blessed to have a flexible and talented staff working diligently to keep our students engaged during times of needed remote learning."

The USD 422 school board met in special session at a special meeting on the evening of October 19. The board voted 7-0 in favor of closing the school district for in-school studies. Prior to the school closing on October 19, Clodfelter, sent a letter to parents and guardians dated October 14 which explained that it was necessary that mask implementation take place, which did take effect October 15.

The reasons given in the letter for mask implementation for all students and staff in school district buildings was so that the school district would be proactive and slow the spread. The letter stated that USD 422 was not overly concerned about those who were not in close contact with infected individuals, but were still obviously concerned that all students and staff participate in appropriate measures to protect themselves and others.

Meals were provided students who were required to quarantine and to all students during the period of school closure.

At the Kiowa County Courthouse in Greensburg, the establishment of nine positive COVID-19 cases originating from exposure at the courthouse drew a cluster designation from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), as viewed on their website. This means the courthouse was identified as having five or more COVID-19 cases with symptoms onset from October 5-October 19. This cluster list is updated every Wednesday.

Personnel from the Kiowa County Health Department did not returned phone calls after multiple attempts were made to obtain a statement from there prior to press time.

Messages left with Greensburg Family Practice by Kiowa County Signal reporters to try and obtain an update on the situation from a medical professional were also not returned.

The county courthouse was listed under GOVERNMENT on the KDHW list and was the only cluster listed for the entire state of Kansas under that within the 14-day-window that covered the KDHE COVID-19 Exposure Location List.

The statistics viewed on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) website showed a significant spike in the last month in Kiowa County compared to the period of compiled statistics in the previous 6-month period.

According to KDHE from April 2021 to July 2021, there were only four new cases of COVID-19 in Kiowa County in that 5-month span.

The numbers of new cases started rising slowly in August this year in Kiowa County, then gained speed through September, so that in October, the county went from averaging one new case per month, to two new cases daily as stated above since September 20 to present.