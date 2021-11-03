USD 382 BOE: Personnel changes, KDHE 'test and 'learn' grant explained

Jayden Mies

Pratt Tribune

The USD 382 Board of Education meeting on October 11 focused on a variety of changes in staff and in continued COVID-19 response.

The meeting was kicked off by a couple of students enrolled in the GATE (Gifted and Talented Education) program, an enrichment program provided by the district. Southwest Elementary students Zed Ibeawuchi and Finneus Freedman presented some of the various learning programs and equipment that they use. These included Dot and Dash, Osmo, Makey Makey, and many others. The students also demonstrated strong coding skills with these programs. The students were led by Jodi Schumacher, Enrichment and GATE teacher at Southwest.

Next on the agenda was the retirement of OPAA food service director Debra Swift. Debra, who retires at the end of the month, announced Lindsey Tipton as her replacement. Lindsey, originally from Texas, has worked in K-12 food service for many years and has held leadership positions in Oklahoma and Texas.

David Schmidt, USD 382 Curriculum director and PreK principal, reported on the progress of the KDHE’s (Kansas Department of Health and Environment) testing grant that allows staff and students to “test and learn.” If a student or a staff member has a level 1 COVID contact, then they can voluntarily participate in the program, which includes being tested daily. If they test negative and wear masks in times of close contact, then they are allowed to work or attend school. He also reported on the success of GO (Greenback Opportunity) Day and Reality U, which are designed to help middle and high school students prepare for career readiness and budgeting.

Superintendent Tony Helfrich reported on the results of the Community Facility Survey. The survey showed that most respondents’ top priorities were safety and the extension of programs. Strong support was shown for extending preschool to all day for three-year-old children.

In new business, the board approved the purchase of a 2022 Chevrolet Traverse for the district fleet. The board also approved an intent to purchase a 2017 MCI Activity Bus. Both actions passed 7-0.

Various personnel changes were also included in the meeting. Among them was the retirement of Angie Forshee, longtime Southwest counselor and a recipient of the Teacher of the Year Award. She will serve through the remainder of the 2021-22 school year. Mark Fincham adjourned the meeting and Jeremy Demuth seconded. This motion was approved 7-0.