Community volunteers, quilt enthusiasts thanked for helping make St. John show a success

The staff and guests of the 1st Annual Quilt Show hosted by Sandyland Shepherd's Center agreed that the October 27 quilt show was a success, according to organizer Martha Cutright, co-executive director of Sandyland Shepherd's Center in St. John.

More than 40 guests came to view the 54 quilts on display, which included many family heirlooms. A quilting enthusiast from Wichita drove the furthest to bring quilts to share. During lunch, Marceline Masten, head curator at the Stafford County Historical Society Museum, shared antique quilts from the museum and discussed how the quilts reflected the history of the times in which they were created.

The silent quilt auction was a success with buyers Janet Richardson, Mary Fatzer, Charles Smith and Todd Wycoff taking home their favorite quilts.

All who attended are already making plans for the 2nd Annual Quilt Show on October 26, 2022 in St. John.

"We want to thank all those who brought quilts to share and those who helped set up and clean up. The show couldn't have happened without your participation," Cutright said.

Money raised at the first annual quilt show will go towards the Lunch & Learn fund at Sandyland Shepherd's Center.