Pratt County Commission: Accounting contract extended to Gilmore & Bell

Michael W. Blackford

Pratt Tribune

Pratt County commissioners met October 25 to conduct county business that included noxious weeds, building updates and accounting services.

Jon Roach, Pratt County Noxious Weeds Director, asked to keep his summer part time help for a few more weeks and expressed the need to replace the 4x4 and spray rig next year. The commission tabled the request for discussion at a future meeting.

Roach is the new Pratt County Environmental and Noxious Weed Director. He replaced Robert Torres who retired from that position last year. Roach is originally from Thoreau, New Mexico but now makes his home in Pratt County.

Landmark Architects representative Kelly McMurphy reported that updates at the Pratt Law Enforcement Building in town is almost done. A final billing will be presented soon.

“The Sherriff and Police Department have both expressed satisfaction with the window and door replacements,” McMurray said.

He presented commissioners with information on a forthcoming change order. This is CO#3 and the project is just under 60 percent complete. McMurray told the commissioners to set aside 5 percent of the total project costs for changes that would be necessary once construction actually began.

"With this change, we are still at less than 1 percent of added project costs," McMurray said. “I don’t see us coming anywhere close to the 5 percent amount by the end of the project.”

Tyson Eisenhauer, County Counselor, told commissioners that the contract for accounting services by Gilmore & Bell has expired. They provide the disclosure compliance information for the hospital bonds.

“I don’t think we would be able to do what they do for us. The yearly expense is well worth the cost,” Eisenhauer said.

Eisenhauer asked for a five-year contract at $1,500 per year to be extended to Gilmore & Bell. Commissioners voted on the motion and passed it unanimously.