Pratt County 2021 Election Results: Write-ins create interest in otherwise slow turnout

Unofficial election results from November 2, 2021, available online at prattcounty.org, show that Pratt County voters took interest in several small-town government and area school board positions, even though it may have been an overall light day at the polls.

"It was a slow turnout this year," said Pratt County Election Clerk Lori Voss. "Only about 10 percent of registered voters showed up to vote, but there were a lot of write-ins, so that will take some time to process."

Voss said Pratt County commissioners would canvass the votes in the comings days and the final totals will be released on November 12, on the official Pratt County website.

There were few races with contested positions from candidates who filed for positions, but some write-ins created interesting situations, even a change in leadership in one rural Pratt County town.

In the city of Coats, there were five names of candidates who filed for positions of reaffirmation, but a write-in candidate, Jennifer Lee, gained enough votes to beat out Terri Haack and gain a seat on the council, unofficially. Lee will join Jeffrey Dale Shafer, Patricia Ward, Curtis Haste and Matthew Ward as a city councilperson if those votes are certified after canvassing. Kyle Franklin received 100 percent of votes for the Mayor of Coats position.

For the Pratt City Commission, there was only one name on the ballot for one open seat. Zach Deeds received 377 votes, 98.18 percent, over an as-of-yet unidentified write-in(s) with 7 votes.

There were no Pratt County Commission seats on the ballot this fall.

An interesting ballot-counting situation took place in the city of Sawyer where the mayor was elected by write-in votes only. Mike VanRanken unofficially received 100 percent of the total for mayor with 18 votes cast in his name.

The Sawyer City Council had 5 positions to fill, but only one person filed and was listed on the ballot - Randy Kumberg - and he received 11 votes. There were 57 unofficial write-in votes cast for Mike Harper (12), Dee Weber (12), and David Bronson (10). The fifth seat council position turned in a tie-situation between Justin Weber (6) and Eric Startzman (6).

"That position will be decided at the county canvass of votes," Voss said. "They will just have to draw one of those two names out of a hat to settle that race."

Other city election results from Pratt County that were more straight-forward according to official ballot information included Preston, where Ken Stanton was elected mayor with 16 votes. City council positions will be filled by Mike Schmidt (17) and Yvonne Mercer (17). John McCune had 10 votes but only two seats were open for the 2021 election.

In Iuka, Marsha Giggy was re-elected mayor with 24 unofficial votes, and a large field of city council candidates was trimmed to the 5 top vote-getters: Robert Hall (39), Luke George (37), Keith Backman (30), Gerald Tucker (29) and Nathan Hemphill (28).

Unofficial Cullison election results kept Rusty Owens in the mayoral seat with 100 percent of 9 votes. City council positions were filled by Greg Patrick (11), Bobbi Booi (7), Jeremy Kota (6), Keith Loveless (5) and an unknown write-in.

In Byers, Matt Phye earned 100 percent of votes for mayor at 11, while city council positions will be filled by Jennifer Ezell (9), Kyle Water (8), Jaime Ackerman (8), Donna Uribe (7) and Amelia Ballantine (5), unofficially.

Late-announced, write-in candidates for USD 382 Board of Education positions gathered more than 170 votes, split between Traci Crow (66), Scott Riley (54) and Oakley Stephens (53), but filed candidates whose names appeared printed on the ballot received overwhelming support. Timothy Barker received 481 votes, Bill Bergner 470 and Donna Hoener-Queal 460, unofficially.

In the Skyline School USD 438 Board of Education race, the only candidate listed on the ballot for three open positions was Dustin Eubank who received 80 votes. Write-in candidates for the other two positions were Rex Robinson (34) and Jerry DeWeese (33), and they will retain their positions of service, if canvassing confirms those votes next week.

USD 438 BOE member Mark Graber who filled an unexpired term, was re-elected for that position with 81 votes, unofficially.

The other education vote for Pratt Community College Board of Trustees members on the November 2021 ballot had the following unofficial results for three open positions: Michael Koler (545), H. Dwane DeWeese (496) and Eric Killough - write-in votes (208).