Country Trailblazers share recent 4-H activities for Pratt County club

Aaron Lucas

Pratt Tribune

The Country Trailblazers 4-H Club met September 20 and elected officers. Taking leadership positions this year are Reporter Aaron Lucas, Vice President Clayton Freeman, Treasurer Brett Atteberry, President Wiley Atteberry, Secretary Grace Swindler and Recreation Leader Kinley Freeman.

Next month, the Trailblazers will be collecting donations for the Pratt County Food Bank on October 10 as their community service project at Tractor Supply in Pratt.

The Country Trailblazers 4-H Club collected donations for the Pratt County Food Bank as planned, and promoted 4-H on October 10 at Tractor Supply. This was part of their participation in the nationwide 48 hours of 4-H event. Participating members included Brett Atteberry, Wiley Atteberry, Clayton Freeman, Grace Swindler, Jaycee Hochevar, Kinley Freeman, Aaron Lucas, and Gillian Swindler.