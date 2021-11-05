Pratt Musical Expressions concert provides insight into plethora of Pratt musical talent

Brandon Case

Pratt Tribune

Pratt Musical Expressions concerts are free and open to the public and have been presented locally over the past five years, with a break recently due to the global pandemic, according to organizer Duane Hanks. On October 24, this sometime concert series returned with a beautiful showcase of the musical talent within the Pratt community after a hiatus of over a year and a half.

The concert began with a fun nod to Halloween, featuring the “Addams Family Theme,” with Hanks on harpsichord and his wife, Deborah Nasca, on claves.

The concert progressed from there with Nasca performing her rendition of a popular American folk song, “Shenandoah,” accompanied by Hanks.

Returning to the Halloween theme, Nasca delighted the audience with “Music of the Night” after a lead in keyboard duet, “Phantom Overture,” by Hanks and Gracie Bronson. This was followed by another number from Phantom of the Opera, with Nancy Kerr singing, “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again.” Both Nasca and Kerr were accompanied by Hanks on keyboard.

Pratt High School graduate from 2019 Kahrie Stegman next performed a beautiful, poignant piano piece, “Etude #5.”

Gracie Bronson then took center stage to sing a soulful version of “His Eye Is on the Sparrow.”

Kerr, longtime cello instructor in the community, followed up with “The Swan” on cello.

With Stegman on flute, Grace May on harpsichord, and Libby Schaffer on cello, this baroque chamber ensemble performed Vivaldi’s “Largo from Concerto in D Minor.” These young performers did a masterful job.

May, a sophomore at Pratt High School, next performed “In the Mists” solo on piano. Afterward, Hanks presented May, his student, with a certificate from the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music. She recently passed the highest student level exam and thus will be able to continue her studies, working toward a diploma in piano performance.

Mark Green and Brandon Wade then joined voices for a baritone duet of “Lily’s Eyes,” which was followed up by a lively piano version of “Bumble Boogie” by Hanks.

For the finale, Kerr on cello and Stegman on flute were joined by Hanks on piano and May on keyboard, with Bronson singing and leaving a “Gaelic Blessing” upon the audience.

The next Pratt Musical Expressions concert is tentatively planned for February 2022. The specific date will be published in the Pratt Tribune sometime early next year.

All future performances will take place at the Trinity Evangelical Church, 403 N. Pine in Pratt.