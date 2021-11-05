Communication between community-help groups essential in helping kids from drug homes

Billie Blair

A new alliance in support of children in the county is at work. The Pratt County Alliance for Drug Endangered Children (DEC- pronounced deck) became active about six months ago following a year’s training for the four steering committee members: Joy Schwartz (DCCCA), Tracey Beverlin (County Attorney), Terri Liggett (District Social Worker for USD 382, and Pamela Ford (Hope Center). The Mission of DEC is to embrace all opportunities on behalf of children in drug endangered environments to lessen trauma and ensure 100% healthy, happy, and safe children living in safe communities.

DEC has been present in Kansas for several years in higher populated counties. National DEC wanted to start seven to eight pilot projects in less populated, rural counties where the need to help children is just as important and needed. Pratt was selected as one of these locations. The first contact made by the national group was with DCCCA. Schwartz took the lead from that contact. She approached Beverlin to see if she was interested in being involved. Liggett was included to represent the school system and Ford joined the steering committee because of her community involvement with the Hope Center.

“The desire (of the alliance) is to give families living in difficult environments resources to make their lives better and, of course, to better the lives of children so the cycles do not keep repeating,” Beverlin said.

From a legal perspective, Beverlin defined a drug endangered child as any child found in an environment that includes any type of substance, legal or illegal, that has an adverse impact on the child’s life. Prescribed medications that are abused are included in this definition.

Additional organizations allying with DEC include the Pratt Police Department, the Pratt County Sherriff’s Department, USD 438, Circles of Hope, Youth Core Ministry, Pratt Regional Medical Center, Horizons Mental Health Center, and DCF. Schwartz said that these groups have people who would come across drug endangered children in their daily work.

Beverlin said this is an evolving and organic group as more agencies join in, additional input is welcome.

Each organization is in the process of writing its own Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), stating what its protocol is when encountering a drug endangered child. The MOUs will be collected and a document will be written to include them all. The intent is so all organizations will know what other agencies can and will do.

“Imagine a child born at PRMC with a question about possible drug use in the home. Because of its MOU, the hospital knows its protocol without missing any steps toward the next phase and making sure no pieces are missed,” Liggett said.

Entities like PRMC, of course, take into consideration HIPPA requirements when setting their protocols.

The agenda for DEC’s monthly meetings, according to Ford is mainly to share concerns and figure out ways to problem solve what these differing agencies are seeing in the community.

An example is the need the police department has for more licensed foster care homes in Pratt. City of Pratt Police Detective Jeff Ward brought this need to the alliance.

Oftentimes, when children are removed from their homes now, there are not licensed local foster homes to care for them. Many children are sent out of county as far away as the Andover Sunshine Children’s Home. This disrupts their lives in many ways. Ford explained, “If we had local foster homes that could take kids for the first 72 hours, that would help law enforcement, that would help the children become less disrupted from their lives. They could still go to school. They’d still be in their environment. They could still be a part of the sports they are in. They could have their friends and their teachers. They are already being taken out of their homes. This way they wouldn’t be taken out of their whole world.”

From the DEC discussion on foster care, two meetings have been offered the community to come together and learn what the foster care requirements and expectations are. The hope was to interest families in becoming licensed foster care homes. The most recent “Explore Foster Care Q&A” was scheduled for November 2 at The Front Porch where local law enforcement presented some situations that children lived in and where they had to be removed. The purpose was to help the public better understand the need for foster care parents and how people can help.

When asked about her understanding of DEC, Liggett said, “It’s about bringing all professions and groups that would encounter endangered kids together and sharing what we do in these situations and what we can do better. There’s lots of brainstorming.” The hope, eventually, is to have even more entities involved and or aware. Liggett gave examples like: the city office being aware of a family having difficulty paying utility bills, an exterminator or internet installer going into a home and recognizing something is amiss. As these situations occur, the protocols will let everyone know what their responsibility is and what other agencies can and will do.

“Sometimes a protocol might be to make a report to the police or DCF. Communication among these groups is essential,” she said.

Liggett said there will be discussions – not about specific families and not complaining about anyone, but discussions about the processes, the bigger picture of what we do, bringing knowledge to the community.

"We ask, 'what are the issues, how do we solve them, how do we know who can do what,'" she said. "We want to keep families from falling into cracks by knowing who does what in the county.”

She spoke of the importance of sharing information, saying, “Everything was so siloed before. People lived in their own professions. Someone might give out a phone number for another organization and not know their process. A family might need help now and the referred programed might have a two week waiting period. Through the protocols developed in DEC, we can say, ‘When you call, this is what you can expect’.”

Another community outcome from conversations in DEC is that Kyle and Kelsie Nauman, Youth Core Ministry, recently began a four-week session called Operation Prevention to educate youth about drugs and alcohol abuse. The program is supported by a grant from DCCCA and will be offered through both USD 382 and USD 438. There are a variety of lessons, videos and virtual field trips provided at OperationPrevention.com.

Circles of Hope, Pratt County, which empowers families to get out of poverty, has joined Pratt DEC meetings. According to Kate and Mike Cummins, coordinators, unity is strength. When there is collaboration between organizations in the Pratt community, wonderful things can be achieved.

Stacy Hanson is the Project Director for a federally-funded grant PRMC received about a year ago to study mental health and substance use issues in our part of Kansas. About DEC she said, “It has been important for me to understand how Prattans communicate with one another about these issues and to help facilitate these conversations, if necessary. I am deeply impressed by the leaders of the DEC Alliance and their efforts to ensure appropriate people are working together to protect children in our community who live in unsafe circumstances. Everyone in Pratt should know how much these leaders care about the children who live here and how hard they work on their behalf.”

National DEC will continue to offer support to the local alliance as it grows and evolves. Liggett mentioned that the national group was represented via Zoom at their last meeting. She said they help the local group take all the information they learned at their training and figure out how to make it work in Pratt.

“It was nice to hear from national that we are making progress,” Liggett said.

Because of her work in child welfare, the mental health system, and now in a school setting, Liggett said she recognizes that some people might think drug endangered children is a big city problem, that they might downplay alcohol or drug abuse in Pratt. But she said getting open and honest about these concerns is necessary.

"If I’m allowing my kids to be out and about, I need and want to know what’s going on so I can educate through prevention education with my own children,” she said.

Pratt County Attorney Tracy Beverlin said the new collaboration in Pratt has phenomenal people providing leadership.

" We have the same mission in mind. We all care about our community," Beverlin said. "I am glad to see the collaboration and discussion coming out of this, along with positive outcomes. And more talking (among us all) is always good.”