Honor a veteran; send information to celebrate the service of local American veterans

On Thursday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day will be held, which, according to the American Legion national headquarters, began in 1919 as Armistice Day to mark the one-year anniversary of the end of World War I.

At the B-29 Bombers on the Prairie Museum at 82 Curran Road, Pratt (by the Pratt Regional Airport), a Veteran's Day tribute playlist will show continuously in the museum theater from 2-4 p.m. (regular hours) on Sunday, November 7 this year. Though not planning a special ceremony on the actual Veteran's Day, the museum is home to many new and old exhibits featuring veterans with community connections to Pratt.

According to information from the American Legion, the date of Nov. 11 is significant because fighting between the Allied nations and Germany ceased on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day in the eleventh month in 1918.

"In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the name to Veterans Day," the legion said in a news release. "Not to be confused with Memorial Day, Veterans Day pays tribute to all veterans – those who have served and are currently serving, along with those who have passed."

Now as the celebration draws near, the American Legion announced a list of ways for citizens and residents to celebrate and honor veterans this Veterans Day:

* Attend an event. Attend a ceremony, parade, or other special event in your community. The legion said American Legion Auxiliary units will be hosting special events across the nation to honor veterans.

* Offer help. Do you have a relative, friend, or neighbor that is a veteran? Offer to help with household chores or yardwork. · Support veteran-owned businesses. Check out this list to find a veteran-owned business near you.

* Thank veterans for their service. It’s a simple gesture, but it can make a huge impact.

* Write a thank or letter to a veteran.

* Ask a veteran about their time in the military. Be sure to be an engaged listener.

* Volunteer with an American Legion Auxiliary unit in your community. Reach out to a unit in your community or visit www.ALAforVeterans.org for more information.

* Donate to a cause the helps veterans. Every dollar helps. Even a small donation is money well spent to support our nation’s heroes. Consider donating to the American Legion Auxiliary Foundation or other organizations that support veterans, military and their families.

Dodge Globe editor Vince Marshall contributed to this article.